TVS Bikes to Feature Insanely Accurate Navigation Thanks New Partnership

While Google Maps and Waze are often the most popular navigation apps that people turn to in order to find a specific destination easier, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re also the most accurate.
And unfortunately, drivers out there sometimes end up figuring this out the hard way.
But TVS Motor Company wants to provide customers of its two-wheelers with insanely accurate navigation capabilities, so the firm has decided to join forces with what3words specifically for this purpose.
If you’ve never heard of what3words, here’s how it works.
Basically, the service divides the entire world into 3-meter squares, and each square is given a unique address that comprises three random words. As said, the combination of these three words is unique, and it represents the address that you can input into the app in order to navigate to that specific square.
In other words, you can generate a virtual address for pretty much any point on the map, no matter where you are, and then send the three random words to someone else. This way, they can navigate specifically to that address, all with an accuracy of 3 meters.
Thanks to this new partnership, TVS is bringing what3words integration directly into TVS Connect, so those using a two-wheeler from the Indian company can now navigate precisely where they want to go. Riders can therefore reach not only a building that already has an address but also rural areas where finding a specific location is much harder.
TVS says the new capabilities are rolling out to the TVS Apache brand first, but they are projected to then expand to everybody else in the TVS Connect app rather sooner than later. The rollout, however, will take place in stages, and this means that not everybody is going to get the what3words navigation at the same time. Further specifics, however, will be shared when the availability of the update expands.
