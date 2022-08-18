TV Crew Films Three-Car Crash Live During Story About Dangerous Intersection

If you have heard the phrase "in the right place, at the right time," we have something special for you. It might not have been the right time or the right place for three drivers, but a TV reporter who was filming a story on a crowded intersection that has at least one crash a week hit the jackpot with the "right time" part, as he was already in the right place.
To clarify, the journalist was reporting about an intersection that became crowded ever since a nearby bridge collapsed over a month ago, which led to re-routing traffic through the small settlement, making the intersection in question one of the most dangerous in the county.
While there were no official figures on the number of accidents that took place there so far, and it is far too early to compare the figures to what happened there last year, or even a few months ago, when the bridge we referred to was operational, the locals noted an increase in accidents in that intersection, which led to the story being made in the first place.
The video starts with the reporter introducing one of the most dangerous intersections in the county during a live broadcast. He does not get to go into further detail, as there is a crash that takes place right in front of his eyes.
Three vehicles collided in the intersection, and the film crew is across the street from the reporter, which allows for a unique camera angle, with the reporter somewhere in the background of the footage, and the accident right in front.
While we are not experts in filming footage, and some of us have done a bit of photography to improve our reporting skill set, I can say that this is what some would refer to as a "Kodak moment."
It is the time when the best camera in the world is the one that you are holding, and if you manage to film something like this, send it to a friend, quickly, just in case something goes wrong with your phone.
In this case, a professional camera crew was filming everything, while also broadcasting live to a national TV station. You can understand how and why the story went viral, and fast.
Now, back to the reporter and the story. After just a second of pausing to take a breath, keep his composure (like a rock, mind you), and analyze the situation, the TVR correspondent started speaking about what was going on in front of his eyes. He assessed the situation to see if it was safe to approach the vehicles and then went on to speak to one of the drivers.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in this accident, and the drivers even managed to keep their composure and refrained from swearing while being live on national television. Kudos to them on that one.
As we can observe in the footage in the video, the intersection has two stop signs, one on top of another, but it is clear that at least one driver just drove through them when this accident took place. In case someone needs a reason to stop at a stop sign in an intersection, there you go.
