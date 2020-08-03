Get the Reindeer Ready Because Santa’s Got Himself an Audi Sledge

Turtle Is What Pickup Trucks Turn Into for Outdoor Fun

There’s a very solid line separating off-road vehicles from overlanding or expedition machines. Although sharing most of the abilities to handle rough terrain – and at times even platforms – these two categories are differentiated by their ultimate goal. 9 photos



There are very few, purpose-built expedition vehicles out there, but with enough money, one could turn almost every other truck into such a build. And seeing how August is Expedition Vehicles month here at autoevolution, we’ll kick off our coverage with such a conversion.



Coming from Springfield, Missouri-based Global X Vehicles (GXV), the build we have here is called Turtle, and can be fitted to the back of most



As most build of its kind, Turtle has been designed to provide accommodation in decent conditions for at least two people. That means having inside everything from a bed to a kitchen.



The place where you cook your meal is equipped with a sink, faucet, induction burner, refrigerator, and microwave – some of the power to operate them comes from the 600w solar panels mounted up on the build’s roof.



The dining area provides seating for two people, and if need be turns into an auxiliary sleeping area. It complements the main one, where a full XL bed can be found, in addition to cabinets needed for storage.



Just as you see it in the gallery above, the Turtle conversion of the mentioned trucks is Off-road vehicles are supposed to provide short bursts of fun out in the open. Expedition vehicles, on the other hand, need to ensure the survival of their occupants in the harshest of conditions, for longer period of times.There are very few, purpose-built expedition vehicles out there, but with enough money, one could turn almost every other truck into such a build. And seeing how August is Expedition Vehicles month here at autoevolution, we’ll kick off our coverage with such a conversion.Coming from Springfield, Missouri-based Global X Vehicles (GXV), the build we have here is called Turtle, and can be fitted to the back of most Ford F550, Dodge RAM 5500, of Fuso FG trucks.As most build of its kind, Turtle has been designed to provide accommodation in decent conditions for at least two people. That means having inside everything from a bed to a kitchen.The place where you cook your meal is equipped with a sink, faucet, induction burner, refrigerator, and microwave – some of the power to operate them comes from the 600w solar panels mounted up on the build’s roof.The dining area provides seating for two people, and if need be turns into an auxiliary sleeping area. It complements the main one, where a full XL bed can be found, in addition to cabinets needed for storage.Just as you see it in the gallery above, the Turtle conversion of the mentioned trucks is worth $280,000 . That does not include extras you’ll probably need, such as air conditioner, inverter, water purifier, a shower, and perhaps even an LED TV.