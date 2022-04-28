Turquoise Honda Civic Type R Shows Tranquility Works Best With Digital Madness

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R (FL, based on the eleventh-gen compact series) might have already started its record-breaking lap runs even when still camouflaged, but people should not get ready to discard the current FK8 just yet. At least, not virtually.
While all eyes and spotlights might be on the new 2023 GR Corolla kid on the Hot Hatch block, there are numerous examples of cool Honda Civic Type Rs doing what they do best: getting into all sorts of cool shenanigans. But, sometimes, perhaps they just do not have the color and aftermarket package combo to simply stand out in any – and all – crowds.
Well, that is not an option for a certain JDM-loving pixel master. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is back into full JDM swing and continues to play with quirky colors. So, after playing with a Twitter Bird blue Tesla Model S for Elon Musk’s new social media coronation, he reverted to the recent series of eccentric hue x model matches.
Just think about it for a second. This full turquoise Honda Civic Type R might even be considered tame after previously seeing the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs dabble with CGI stuff like a Salmon Pink Toyota GR Supra that looked ready to burn those fatty acids or a vintage Mercedes-Benz 280 SEL aiming for the Gypsy Rose fame when morphing into a Euro lowrider.
However, the CGI expert did make sure that no one will mistake his latest creation for something overtly subtle by way of fitting the hot hatchback with a full glossy black aerodynamic kit, as well as matching deep-dish aftermarket wheels, and giving it the chance to ride proudly like a slammed widebody JDM hero.
Oh, and if the modern style is not your cup of tea, then how about a pure-white R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R that he vintage-cooked just before the Honda hatch?
