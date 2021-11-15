Turkey Builds Over 100k Cars in October, Despite Cratering Global Auto Industry

108,078 vehicles, that's how many cars factories of the Turkish auto industry cranked out in October 2021. Even as the industry around them fell to its knees at the hands of a chip shortage that shows zero signs of letting up. While factories in other parts of the world sit idle, a 28% decrease from last year is still much better than 100% for Turkish autoworkers.
These figures come to us via the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD). Their statistics show that, at least on the surface, Turkey appears to have faired at least marginally better than the industry has in other nations like Germany and the Czech Republic. While not entirely smooth sailing, cars from major brands like Ford, Renault, and Mercedez-Benz slowly but steadily left factory gates last month when some others were forced to go on hiatus in other countries.
Turkey's one of a few nation's that's seen their auto industry falter but not fail thanks to the stresses of a chip shortage that some experts say has no even marginally easy path to the other side.
Morocco is another country that's helped carry the burden as of late. As much as 24% of the African nation's national GDP comes from this blossoming new industry. It may be a sign the balance of power is gradually shifting, at least as far as automotive manufacturing is concerned.
Now, it may become possible for a new dynamic to develop between blooming automaking nations and the old established guard. One where nations in Africa and the Middle East no longer need to be at the mercy of countries where cars are historically made in more significant numbers.
This potential spells big news for a growing middle class that may soon develop the same love affair with cars that people in Europe and North America once did. All thanks to a homegrown auto industry that puts the price of new vehicles firmly into their grasp for the first time.
