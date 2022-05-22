Turkey Aims To Disrupt Worldwide RV Scene With Insanely Cheap and Capable Mohican Camper

One country where the RV lifestyle has really begun to take off in recent years is Turkey. We've featured campers from this nation before, but none like the Mohican travel trailer you see here. Behind this design stands a crew dubbed Hotomobil, a brand that seems to go back to around 2015, time in which they've grown to design and manufacture RVs suitable for applications worldwide.
As for the Mohican, I chose to bring it to light because it showcases some capabilities that should be of interest to all adventurers; it's based on a simple teardrop camper design, minus the teardrop shape.
Now, why bring to light another camper? Simply because this bugger seems to be showcasing all the proper goods. Sure, it may be a bit blocky and affect your vehicle's consumption, but it makes up for this with a lightweight design of just 400 kg (880 lbs).
This is achieved by a mono-block fiberglass body and polyurethane insulation. Not only will this keep you warm during colder nights and months, but cool during hot days. Analyzing the camper closely, the two lateral grey walls look like they've been added after the shell is built; otherwise, why would there be a need for rivets?
Since we're still outside the camper, let's see what else could be in store. If you've checked out the images in the gallery, you will have noticed that the rear and sides of this camper offer some utility. In classic teardrop style, a stylish galley is found at the back and accessed by lifting the rear hatch. Once you do so, you'll access one of the most minimalist and clearly defined kitchens I've seen in a long time. From a cooktop to a fridge, countertop, and everything else, nothing is missing. The sides offer fold-down tables, handy for extending your outdoor activities.
Now, let's say you're out there enjoying your time and see a storm looming on the horizon. When that happens, you'll be forced to enter your mobile abode. Yet, the interior of the Mohican is suitable for up to two people and a child. But aside from the larger than normal interior, owners will also be able to access storage lockers, bins, and even grab something from the galley, if necessary.
You'll have to let Hotomobil know what those features are, but bring along some extra cash.
Speaking of cash, I bet your just waiting to find out how much something like this will run you. Like most other campers, it depends on the dealership used, the features included, and even how far your trailer needs to be transported from Turkey. But, if out go out to Istanbul, you can pick up the most basic camper for as little as $7,900 (€7,500 at current exchange rates), not including taxes or transport. On average, you'll find them priced around $14,000 or more. Talk about disrupting a market!
