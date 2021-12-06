Turbo I-4 Swapped 1980s Corolla Panel Van is Aussie Restomodding at its Best

Custom car builds organically followed on Instagram are one of the highlights of non-toxic social media culture. We've showcased more than a few Instagram custom build before. Go check those out if you're interested. But this build by @luke_no_names_left is a restomod that no one saw coming. We doubt anyone will object when you hear the stat sheet.
The KE36 Toyota Corolla Panel Van was a footnote in the company's early history outside of Japan. Only a limited number of Corollas were ever produced for a brief production run in Australia in the early 1980s, but this utility version was made before. There's no concrete way of knowing how many of them are still around on Aussie roads today. But out of all of these, we'd be shocked to hear if there were any nearly remotely as fast as this one.
This car gets second wind thanks to a turbocharged Toyota 4A-GE four-cylinder engine with all the performance bells and whistles you can buy for a screamer of its ilk. A Mishimoto intercooler, Weldspeed intake, Garrett GTX2860 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 1500 ECU tune are a surefire way to hit 250 to 300 horsepower without overstressing the feisty four-pot turbo.
Of course, the rest of the driveline and suspension on this car is totally custom. The turbocharged engine is bolted to a beefy six-speed manual transmission from a 2001 Lexus IS200. Power is fed to the rear wheels via a Nissan R31 LSD. Its suspension is enhanced by Techno Toy Tuning coilovers up front and Koni adjustable shocks in the rear. Performance Superlite wheels with semi-slick tires accent all four corners. Quite the monstrous little package and a nice change of pace from hilariously oversized V8 swaps.
Luke first found a following on Instagram for his 1JZ swapped Toyota Corona. It's safe to say this guy knows a thing or two about getting the most out of little Aussie-Japanese runabouts. Check back for more phenomenal custom builds here on autoevolution.
