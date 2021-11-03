Tuning 101: Complete the Exterior Package, Gain Some Aesthetic Bonus Points at a Car Meet

This is the most important decision in tuning a car since a step in one direction will lead the car's behavior further away from the other path. You have to understand that you can't have a race car and a grocery-getter in one.
At this point, if you decide to compete with the car, you should address a race shop. There are far too many kinds of races and also specialized companies which will do that and get the proper documents for homologation. On the other hand, we will stick to the road-legal, usable vehicles and continue with the exterior upgrades. Some will argue that the interior must come first. It's a matter of choice, of course. But, let's face it: you want that admiring look at your car.
You have already started modifying your ride and want to show it. Sure, those big wheels with wider tires and lowered suspension are already a statement. But is that enough? I guess not. The easiest next step would be to wrap the car in something off the shelf, or create a unique design. But, don't rush, or you'll spend more Franklins than needed, and the final look will still resemble Frankenstein.
Now that you have your ride lower to the ground, you can focus on aero parts with a wider stance, thanks to the new wheels. You may go with either a small lip under the front bumper and a set of side sills, for starters. These are add-ons, and they'll improve the car's look. But, unfortunately, they will add more weight to your ride. Maybe it's a better idea to completely replace the bumpers with aftermarket ones. Just make sure to replace them with a good set. The cheapest on the market have the mounting points too far from where they should.
Now comes the tricky part: the rear bumper. Sure, it is ok to extend the bumper downward but remember that the air from underneath the car will hit the inner side like a wall, creating aerodynamic resistance. This is why you should consider adding underbody shielding, preferably with longitudinal stripes that will channel the air in laminar lines. You won't get a Mercedes-Benz EQS drag coefficient, but it won't be a Peterbilt either. Some carmakers are adding that from the factory, so you won't have to worry about it. It's like a pair of underwear for your car. If it's not there, nobody knows, except you.
body panels. Most cars have bolt-on front fenders, which will ease your work if you go for a replacement part. But the rear quarter panels are a different story; they must be cut and welded. You need a professional for that. That's why I suggest you replace the front parts and install add-ons for the rear wheel-arches. Then, if something goes wrong, you can try again until they fit. Just make sure the end result won't look like Ginger Billy's ride.
Now that you managed the lower body aero package focus on the hood and trunk. You will want to replace that front hood if it's not made out of aluminum. If it is just regular, plain old steel, your first choice should be carbon fiber. You can also go for a more affordable solution with an aluminum hood. Just make sure you won't end up with a heavier one. If you want to give it a mean look, go for a carbon-fiber wrap instead. It's like ketchup topping; not the best solution, but most of us are ok with it.
wider than your car. The boys in blue don't like that, and you might end up walking instead of driving. The best ones are with an adjustable angle, but those are good mostly if you're a regular on weekend track-days. For just an enhanced look, a fixed one will do it. But, if it's too thin, it will be useless in many ways. If it's too wide, well, at least you can use it as a table for coffee cups.
After you have the complete lower-body aerodynamic package, you may consider wrapping or adding a fresh layer of paint. The main difference is in costs and efficiency. While the wrapping will take less time and have a consistent look, it will last less than a good paint. So, if you want to keep that car for more than three years in a sunny state, then you might consider a paint. And unless you murder it out, don't use just one color, ad some vivid touches here and there.
