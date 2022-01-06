Tuner Would Give Your BMW M8 a Carbon Fiber Body Kit, if You Had One

Unlike the smaller M3 and M4, the BMW M8 is still a good-looking ride, no matter if we’re talking about the Coupe, Convertible, or Gran Coupe. Thus, if anything, we wouldn’t touch the exterior at all, yet some tuners might beg to differ, including Zacoe.
You’re definitely excused if you don’t know who they are, because, truth be told, they’re not that famous. Still, you may remember some of their previous projects, like the McLaren 720S that they presented last summer, with carbon fiber add-ons. The lightweight material is chief among the updates of this BMW M8 Gran Coupe too.
Mind you, the changes are not radical, but they’re not exactly discreet either. Up front, the G83 pictured in our gallery sports a new chin spoiler. The profile is decorated by similar-looking sill extensions, and out back, it has a new diffuser surround, and a big wing mounted on the trunk lid. The black Y-spoke alloys, hugged by the thin rubber, contribute to the enhanced road presence of the car.
While they did not reveal any pricing details at the time of writing, the body kit is probably a four- or, in a worst case scenario, a five-digit affair. As for the MSRP of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe in the U.S. of A., it is $130,000, so the ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying does not apply here.
Since Zacoe did not say anything about any performance upgrades, we are going to assume that their tuned M8 GC has remained stock. As a result, you are probably still looking at 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), the stock model needs a little over 3 seconds, and top speed stands at 190 mph (305 kph) on the condition that you get it with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
