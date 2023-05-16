Tuner Turns the New Range Rover Sport Into an SV Two Weeks Before the Real Thing Is Due

The Land Rover crowd is currently waiting for them to pull the wraps off the all-new Range Rover Sport SV (previously known as the SVR). In the meantime, the tuning world has already turned the regular model into an even punchier proposal, which may have more oomph than the real deal.
Starting with the P530 model, aka the one packing BMW's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, Manhart has given it its MHtronik power box and a sports exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves. The result is 653 ps (644 hp/480 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard crossover's 530 ps (523 hp/390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).
The tuner behind this project has refrained from releasing any performance numbers, but we are looking at a few tenths of a second shaved from the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time. The standard one does it in 5.5 seconds, and with the extra oomph, Manhart's is probably capable of hitting the aforementioned mark in less than four seconds.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV, which will likely feature the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 as the BMW X5 M Competition, is believed to be capable of dealing with the sprint in a little over 3.5 seconds. The output and thrust of the SVR replacement are yet unknown, but in the German machine, the lump pumps out 625 ps (616 hp/460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The acceleration takes just over 3.5 seconds and it maxes out at 285 kph (177 mph) when equipped with the available M Driver's Pack.
Usually, Manhart's projects sport a mild makeover on the outside in addition to the power boost, and the pictured Range Rover Sport follows this recipe to the letter. For one, it has received a pair of aftermarket wheels measuring 10x24 inches at the front and rear, which have a Y-spoke design and were wrapped in 295/35 tires. They spin around the red brake calipers that provide additional contrast to the black body of the car, which was decorated by the tuner's typical golden decals. Manhart's name is visible on several components, like the hood, tailgate, front windscreen, and lower parts of the front doors, and its new given name is displayed under the right taillight.
This First Edition model retains the original interior, from the dedicated treadplates to the black leather upholstery adorning the seats and other parts of the cabin. It has a generous host of tech, comfort, and safety systems and is a nicely-equipped vehicle. If you had to choose between the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV, which is due at the end of the month, and Manhart's SV 650, which one would you go for and why?
