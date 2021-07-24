5 JE Design SEAT Ateca All Terrain Looks Ready For Adventure

More on this:

Tuner Fattens Up the Audi SQ7, Still Looks Better Than Mansory’s Projects

Je Design – now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while . But they are back, and they have a new project out: a widebody Audi SQ7. 11 photos



The tuner claims that the original trailer hitch can still be used even with the widebody conversion, which is complemented by a set of aftermarket wheels. Decorated by the Je Design center caps, they measure 10x22 inches on both axles, and are wrapped in 285/35 tires from Continental.



This is where Je Design chose to draw the line, because, as it is quite common with some of their builds, an engine upgrade isn’t on the menu. But that’s alright, because when it comes to the SQ7 version of the



U.S. buyers get a HP and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The engine works in conjunction with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel-drive, rocketing the SUV to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds.



America’s Audi SQ7 gets standard adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering, and can be enhanced with the optional Sport Package. It sports the model-specific S styling inside and out, and has an MSRP of $85,000 for the 2021 model year.



The regular Q7 starts at $54,950, and if you favor style over substance, then you could get the SQ8 from $89,100. The 591 HP RS Q8 super SUV can be had from $114,500. Suitable for the second generation Audi Q7, including the SQ7 and models equipped with the S line exterior upgrades, the body kit comprises of a new front apron, fender extensions, more prominent side skirts, rear skirt insert, and two spoilers, one mounted on the roof and the other on the tailgate.The tuner claims that the original trailer hitch can still be used even with the widebody conversion, which is complemented by a set of aftermarket wheels. Decorated by the Je Design center caps, they measure 10x22 inches on both axles, and are wrapped in 285/35 tires from Continental.This is where Je Design chose to draw the line, because, as it is quite common with some of their builds, an engine upgrade isn’t on the menu. But that’s alright, because when it comes to the SQ7 version of the Ingolstadt brand’s biggest SUV , you’re looking at plenty of thrust, no matter if it uses a turbodiesel or a gasoline unit.U.S. buyers get a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 (and so does Europe) that produces 500and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The engine works in conjunction with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel-drive, rocketing theto 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds.America’s Audi SQ7 gets standard adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering, and can be enhanced with the optional Sport Package. It sports the model-specific S styling inside and out, and has an MSRP of $85,000 for the 2021 model year.The regular Q7 starts at $54,950, and if you favor style over substance, then you could get the SQ8 from $89,100. The 591 HP RS Q8 super SUV can be had from $114,500.