Tuner Breathes New Life Into the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, Is It Your Cup of Tea?

Not long before pulling the plug on the seventh-generation Golf in 2019, Volkswagen introduced the GTI TCR. A front-wheel drive hot hatch, which basically bridged the gap between the era’s normal GTI and all-wheel drive R, it came with a few special touches all around and more firepower.
Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was massaged to deliver 286 hp (290 ps / 213 kW), which made it 44 hp (45 ps / 34 kW) more powerful than the regular Golf GTI, and just 10 hp (10 ps / 7 kW) shy of the Golf R. This enabled a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.6 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), which could be lifted to 162 mph (260 kph).
But what is this babbling about the Golf GTI TCR, which builds on the previous generation, when we have a new GTI out? Well, as it turns out, one particular copy fell in the hands of JMS Fahrzeugteile, and they took care of certain aspects. Mind you, don’t look for a power boost whatsoever, as you won’t find it here, because the only things that they did to it was to give it a new body kit, aftermarket wheels, and tweak the suspension.
Designed to fit the arches even with the lowered ground clearance, which was achieved by installing an ST X suspension that brings the entire body by around 40 mm (1.6 in) closer to the ground, the wheels have been signed by Barracuda. They measure 8.5x19 inches all around, have a high gloss black finish, red inserts, black racing bolts, and dedicated center caps.
Last but not least is the body kit, which came from Ingo Noak Tuning, and was installed by JMS Fahrzeugteile. It comprises the chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser with a four-fin design.
