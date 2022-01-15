Tuned VW Golf GTI Hatch Is Both Hot and Fast, but Will It Drift?

Anyone who has ever put a front-wheel drive car through its paces knows just how difficult it is to drift it, on dry asphalt anyway, as it tends to understeer. Rain can make it a bit more fun, but for the ultimate power sliding experience, you are going to need a snow- and/or ice-covered road.
Since that’s not something that petrol heads can control, whenever some of them decide to drift their FWD vehicles, they use all sorts of tricks, like skid plates and oil. The owner of this previous-gen Volkswagen Golf GTI couldn’t be bothered by that, as he chose to burn some real rubber instead and punish many oily bits in the process.
Apparently filmed somewhere in the Netherlands, during what appears to be a car meet, the hot hatch in question tried its best to lose the rear end, without crashing into other rides, or worse. Fortunately, this is not a Mustang (someone had to say it!), so no vehicle was damaged, as long as the camera kept rolling anyway, and it didn’t curb any wheels either.
But what about the drifting part? Well, it did manage to go sideways for a few brief moments, but this is no tail-happy car, so the result isn’t something to write home about. On a more positive note, this Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk7 does sport a few mods, and the air suspension is just one of them.
According to the video uploader, it has a whopping amount of power on tap, supposedly in the region of 500 hp. This allows it to run wild with much more expensive models, as it is about twice as powerful as the stock model. It is also more agile than the all-wheel drive Golf R, and can probably pose a threat to the real hot hatch kings, the A 45 S and RS 3 Sportback from Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport, respectively, in theory anyway.
Apparently filmed somewhere in the Netherlands, during what appears to be a car meet, the hot hatch in question tried its best to lose the rear end, without crashing into other rides, or worse. Fortunately, this is not a Mustang (someone had to say it!), so no vehicle was damaged, as long as the camera kept rolling anyway, and it didn’t curb any wheels either.
But what about the drifting part? Well, it did manage to go sideways for a few brief moments, but this is no tail-happy car, so the result isn’t something to write home about. On a more positive note, this Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk7 does sport a few mods, and the air suspension is just one of them.
According to the video uploader, it has a whopping amount of power on tap, supposedly in the region of 500 hp. This allows it to run wild with much more expensive models, as it is about twice as powerful as the stock model. It is also more agile than the all-wheel drive Golf R, and can probably pose a threat to the real hot hatch kings, the A 45 S and RS 3 Sportback from Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport, respectively, in theory anyway.