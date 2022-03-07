Tuned Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Makes Race Car Noises, Claims to Have 400 HP

Back in 2019, Volkswagen launched the Golf GTI TCR, which was then the fastest ever production variant of the GTI-badged Golf. It was first revealed in concept form back in 2018, at the Worthersee event, and it was rather pricey, while also being the closest thing to a Golf GTI race car that you can drive on the street.
Meanwhile, we are in the third month of 2022, and Volkswagen launched the Golf 8 two years ago, including GTI and R versions. With that behind us, an owner of an Mk 7.5 Golf GTI TCR fitted with the factory optional Akrapovic exhaust system decided to go even further with the power and the modifications, and his vehicle now delivers a claimed 400 ps (394 horsepower).
As the folks at Auto Top NL mention, the vehicle was fitted with a 200-cell catalytic converter instead of the stock unit, its gasoline particulate filter was removed, and a software tune was performed by an unspecified workshop. This example is one of many 2.0-liter TSI motors to provide almost 400 horsepower without changing internals, which is an impressive result.
With that in mind, just listen to its twin exhaust pipes go through all the possible roars, pops, and bangs they can generate with the help of the described modifications. As you can observe in the video below, the Golf GTI TCR with modifications is quicker than it was in factory trim and makes race car noises while it is at it.
Back when it was new, the vehicle had a top speed that was electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) but could have been bumped to 162 mph (260 kph) after selecting an optional extra. The TCR version of the Golf GTI provided 286 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque in stock form.
Also in stock form, this model required just 5.6 seconds to sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph). Sadly, the video below does not include that kind of sprint, but we can see it accelerate from 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph).
