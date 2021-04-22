Tuned Toyota Supra Races Lamborghini Huracan, Delivers Fast and Furious Justice

We are two months away from the theatrical release date of F9, the latest installment of The Fast Saga, and yet quite a few enthusiasts still consider 2001's original to be the best of the series. Speaking of which, the race we have here seems to bring a "more than you can afford, pal" scenario in which a Toyota Supra battles an Italian exotic.
The infamous Mk IV Supra manhandled by the late Paul Walker has been replaced by the MK V incarnation of the Japanese machine. And while its opponent is still a rear-wheel drive, mid-engined beast with an open-top, the Ferrari F355 Spider's place has been taken by a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder.
Once again, the supercar comes to the fight in factory form, which, in this case, means that we're dealing with a N/A V10 churning out 602 hp (610 PS) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), with the rear-paw model being the least powerful of the range.
And since adding a textile roof required chassis reinforcements, the Spyder sits some 250 lbs (110 kg) above the coupe, which means it's in the same scale footprint league as the Supra (both sit above 1,500 kg/3,300 lbs).
Speaking of the Toyota, this is a 2020 model, so the factory output of the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter L6 motor is limited to 335 hp and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque. The 2021MY introduced a new piston design that lowers the compression ratio, thus reducing the risk of high-boost detonation and pushing the muscle numbers to 382 hp (387 PS) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm).
However, the unit we have here has received a Pure 800 turbo, a custom downpipe, and an E20 tune. For the record, the latter involves 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline, which doesn't make for such an aggressive mix. As far as the transmissions go, the Supra's eight-speed auto is quick, but it's no match for the Huracan Evo's seven-speed dual-clutch.
The duo engaged in a pair of street races, but you should leave such stunts for the screen and make sure to head over to the drag strip when you're feeling competitive.
Now, we're not sure the driver of the Lambo used the machine to its full potential—judging by the soundtrack, he might've pulled some early shifts.
Then there was the technical issue the Toyota reportedly experienced for the second race. YouTuber Auto Glory, who brought this adventure to us, claims that the Supra's engine loses power after a hot run, albeit with heat soak not appearing to be the problem.
PS: While the first clip below shows the Mk 5 Supra vs. Lamborghini battle, the second video brings a sweet reminder of the F&F stunt mentioned in the intro.
