Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like a Million Bucks, Does the ¼-Mile in 13.6s

While its biggest rival from Bentley, namely the Bentayga, can trace its roots to the Volkswagen Touareg, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a bespoke construction, unrelated to anything that BMW, aka its parent company, currently makes.
Things such as the magic carpet ride, insane amount of sound deadening, and engine that you can balance a nickel on, combined with the finest materials out there, not to mention the huge amount of luxury features and technology gear, make it one of the most iconic high-riders that money can buy these days.
Like any other product that bears the Rolls-Royce badge, the Cullinan costs more than an arm and a leg. In fact, you’d probably have to sell your kidney, part of your liver, and the cornea too, to be able to afford it. That’s because it kicks off at $330,000 in the United States, before dealer markups and options.
As for the one depicted on film down below, it is even pricier, as it sports several aftermarket goodies signed by Novitec. These include the widebody kit and new wheels, yet perhaps the most notable upgrade lies under the hood, as the tuner has had its way with the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12. The engine’s output has been bumped from 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) to 675 hp (685 ps / 504 kW), and it rocks no less than 745 lb-ft (1,010 Nm) of torque, up from 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
According to Novitec, it needs 4.9 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and top speed has remained capped at 155 mph (250 kph). However, hitting 62 mph in under 5 seconds is a challenge, because a video shared by AutoTopNL reveals the actual real-world performance of the tuned Cullinan, including the quarter- and half-mile times, in a continuous acceleration to its maximum speed, recorded on a third-party device, subsequent to putting the spotlight on the exhaust sound, and it doesn't look that fast at all.
