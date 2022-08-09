Tuned NSX Drag Races 700-HP M4, Experiences Temporary Joy

Most people will agree with the idea that the latest Acura NSX didn't live up to its predecessor. Even though it has the benefit of AWD, three electric motors, and two turbos it's just not the same. So it's no wonder that from a sales point of view it is pretty much a flop. But that didn't stop some people from getting behind the wheel of one.
With low production numbers, you don't get to see the new NSX on public roads all that often. And it's even rarer to see one that has had major upgrades.
Most of the time, you'll probably see one with aftermarket wheels and a custom wrap but that's about it. Meanwhile, the first generation was quite popular with tuners and you'll see dozens of cool cars sporting all kinds of setups.
But we won't be diving into that topic today. Instead, we're here to see how a slightly tuned NSX performs against a BMW M4 that's been tweaked as well. The stock 2017 internal combustion engine was good enough for 500 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
With the three electric motors onboard, the maximum output goes up to 573 hp and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm). Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and the car weighs about 3,800 lbs (1,723 kg).
With two turbos at hand, the M4 can provide its driver access to 425 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. But the vehicle that came to challenge the NSX has a built motor with a bigger turbo and is estimated to churn out about 700 hp instead.
Even though we are talking about an RWD machine, the slick tires should compensate for that issue and provide enough traction throughout the race.
One should also consider the fact that the M4 is 400 lbs (181 kg) lighter than its opponent, and that it has a 7-speed DCT gearbox to work with, too. Looking at the pre-race predictions, the majority of Hoonigan members onsite look certain that the BMW will emerge victorious from this battle.
The NSX puts its AWD system to good use and assumes control of the race from the get-go.
The M4 is off to a rather poor start, and by the end of it, the gap between the two cars is quite impressive. Moving on to a rolling-race format, the M4 will be setting the pace starting at about 40 mph (64 kph).
Once the pedal hits the metal, the Acura NSX is left behind with no hopes of regaining the lead. You don't often get to see M4s that are this fast, and it looks like a completely different vehicle than on its first run.
They decide to switch things up a bit, starting from 30 mph (48 kph) on the third run of the day. Even though the NSX is the car that gets to set the pace, there's not much it can do to turn the tables here.
