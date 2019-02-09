autoevolution

Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Corvette Z06, The Fight Is Violent

9 Feb 2019, 12:15 UTC ·
by author pic
The Nissan GT-R and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are extremely different go-fast animals, from the firepower department to the cabin accommodation. However, none of that matter when the two coupes are thrown at each other in a drag race.

And this is what brought us here: a sprinting battle between an R35 Nissan GT-R and a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

It's worth mentioning that the two missiles didn't come to the race in stock form, as they had been taken down the aftermarket path. Zooming in on their powerplants, we can tell you that the naturally aspirated V8 of the Chevy had been fitted with a cold air intake, a custom cam setup and custom exhaust headers.

As a result of the work, the 7.0-liter unit now allows the driver of the beast to play with no less than 600 ponies.

When it comes to the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 of the Japanese supercar, this comes with an E85 setup, as well as custom intake and exhaust bits. And, according to Godzilla's wielder, the unit now delivers north of 600 ponies (the aficionado talked about an output of 630 horses).

However, as far as tuner cars are concerned, the output can't be fully trusted until it has been put to the test in a battle. Alas, the drivers of these beasts decided to duke it out on the street.

In their quest to find out which car is quicker, the gear heads raced on three separate occasions. They went for the typical rolling start, since this means one doesn't have to struggle with putting the power down and less traffic disruption is created.

And the hostilities kicked off at 40, 50 and 60 mph, so each of the machines had a fair chance at reaching its sweet spot. As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below, the battles were the kind that keep the audience on its toes from start to finish.

Even so, we're asking you not to take this stunt as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges show up.

