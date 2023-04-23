Tuned Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Is a Plus-Sized Model With Massive Girth Going for Surreal Money

Remember when the GLS used to be called the GL? Pepperidge Farm remembers, and it wasn't that long ago. The ‘S’ was added to its name for the third and latest generation to tie it to the S-Class flagship sedan, as it is the Mercedes' biggest crossover ever made.
Facing direct competition from the BMW X7 and taking a swing at the Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga in the Mercedes-Maybach flavor, the GLS also comes in the Mercedes-AMG configuration. But no matter if it's part of the Benz, Maybach, or AMG family, it is the same crossover beneath the skin, with only a few chassis updates, different engines under the hood, and tweaked looks inside and out, joined by an extensive amount of gear in the luxury grade.
The one pictured in the gallery above started life as a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+. Therefore, it has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 under the hood. The engine steams out 603 hp (612 ps/450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, identical to the latest iteration of the brand's flagship crossover. For such a big boy, the GLS 63 sure is agile. The spec sheet reveals that it needs only 4.2 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and that's pretty much previous-gen supercar territory. Flat-out, it is either 155 or 174 mph (250-280 kph), with the higher speed being reserved for cars ordered with the optional AMG Driver's Pack.
Now, that's the stock output. As for this one, it now has 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW). The torque stands at 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). It has the software upgrade, new exhaust system, and some other bits and bobs to thank for the extra oomph. More power is on the menu for it, with 838 hp (850 ps/625 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) thanks to even more elbow grease applied to the oily bits. We don't know how quick it is with these upgrades, but it probably takes around 4.0 or slightly less to sprint to sixty-two miles an hour. The top speed can also be increased to a more dizzying 186 mph (300 kph).
The only thing contrasting the black styling is the yellow hue applied to the brake calipers. This color was replicated on the inside, where it can be seen on the door cards, central section of the seats, lower parts of the dashboard, and partially on the center console, steering wheel, and floor mats. Black is the other dominating hue used in the cabin, otherwise decorated by the usual Mansory logos like the one on the steering wheel with a multi-tone look and a 12 o’clock marker, and the backlit entry sills. The tuner mentions a whole bunch of comfort, tech, and safety gear, which is typical of the AMG GLS 63. But why mention the OEM gizmos? For the simple fact that this crossover is for sale.
Advertised on Mobile here, it costs a lot of money for what is still a GLS. The tuner is asking €470,050 to let it go, which translates to almost $515,000 at today's exchange rates. Mind you, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is accompanied by a $139,000 MSRP in our market, and from $170,000, the Maybach model becomes available. Moreover, you can get a new Bentley Bentayga from just over $200,000, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan will cost you nearly $400,000. To better put that sum into perspective, we will remind you that a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat kicks off at $91,740, before destination, options, and dealer fees. It packs the whining 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with an impressive 710 horsepower.
This is clearly not a ride for the average Joe, as anyone who can afford it likely doesn't give a flying hoot about the fuel consumption of any car. Then again, for over half a million dollars, they'd be spoiled for choice, with a whole bunch of vehicles to choose from, some better than others. Thus, I wouldn't blow that much money on a GLS, as there are far more interesting choices out there that cost less. But would you make it yours if you had that much cash lying around? Drop a line in the comments area and let us know.
The one pictured in the gallery above started life as a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+. Therefore, it has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 under the hood. The engine steams out 603 hp (612 ps/450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, identical to the latest iteration of the brand's flagship crossover. For such a big boy, the GLS 63 sure is agile. The spec sheet reveals that it needs only 4.2 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and that's pretty much previous-gen supercar territory. Flat-out, it is either 155 or 174 mph (250-280 kph), with the higher speed being reserved for cars ordered with the optional AMG Driver's Pack.
Now, that's the stock output. As for this one, it now has 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW). The torque stands at 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). It has the software upgrade, new exhaust system, and some other bits and bobs to thank for the extra oomph. More power is on the menu for it, with 838 hp (850 ps/625 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) thanks to even more elbow grease applied to the oily bits. We don't know how quick it is with these upgrades, but it probably takes around 4.0 or slightly less to sprint to sixty-two miles an hour. The top speed can also be increased to a more dizzying 186 mph (300 kph).
Even though it looks pretty restrained, if you ignore the bulbar, this Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is the work of Mansory. The controversial tuner is responsible for the power boost and the body kit. This comprises the fender extensions, front lip, rear diffuser with integrated brake light, roof spoiler, side mirror casings, and other things. These parts can be had in visible carbon fiber, and they're joined by the usual aftermarket logos at both ends, lowering springs, and a set of new wheels. Measuring 10x24 inches on both axles, the forged set is presented in glossy black on the pictured super crossover, blending in with the overall exterior looks.
The only thing contrasting the black styling is the yellow hue applied to the brake calipers. This color was replicated on the inside, where it can be seen on the door cards, central section of the seats, lower parts of the dashboard, and partially on the center console, steering wheel, and floor mats. Black is the other dominating hue used in the cabin, otherwise decorated by the usual Mansory logos like the one on the steering wheel with a multi-tone look and a 12 o’clock marker, and the backlit entry sills. The tuner mentions a whole bunch of comfort, tech, and safety gear, which is typical of the AMG GLS 63. But why mention the OEM gizmos? For the simple fact that this crossover is for sale.
Advertised on Mobile here, it costs a lot of money for what is still a GLS. The tuner is asking €470,050 to let it go, which translates to almost $515,000 at today's exchange rates. Mind you, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is accompanied by a $139,000 MSRP in our market, and from $170,000, the Maybach model becomes available. Moreover, you can get a new Bentley Bentayga from just over $200,000, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan will cost you nearly $400,000. To better put that sum into perspective, we will remind you that a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat kicks off at $91,740, before destination, options, and dealer fees. It packs the whining 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with an impressive 710 horsepower.
This is clearly not a ride for the average Joe, as anyone who can afford it likely doesn't give a flying hoot about the fuel consumption of any car. Then again, for over half a million dollars, they'd be spoiled for choice, with a whole bunch of vehicles to choose from, some better than others. Thus, I wouldn't blow that much money on a GLS, as there are far more interesting choices out there that cost less. But would you make it yours if you had that much cash lying around? Drop a line in the comments area and let us know.