Tuned Mercedes-AMG E 63 Goes for Gold, Has More Power Than Modern Supercars

To find out how much each and every upgrade costs, interested parties should check out the tuner’s online shop on their official website, but be warned, only the wheels and tires will set you back €8,200 ($9,613) in Germany. A pre-facelift example, this Mercedes-AMG E 63 has welcomed upgrades to its turbochargers, intercooler, intake, and exhaust system. The latter is not intended for Germany, as it lacks TUV approval, but can otherwise make it sound meaner. To top it off, Manhart has also remapped the engine.The result is a jaw-dropping amount of power, 798 hp (809 ps / 595) and 789 lb-ft (1,070 Nm) of torque, squeezed out from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. They did not say anything about the specs, but we’re probably looking at around 3.0 seconds or less needed to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. The stock AMG E 63 S , which has 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), can do it in 3.4 seconds, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).Enhanced stopping power comes from the carbon ceramic brake kit, with 405x38 mm (16x1.5 in) discs on the front axle. The suspension can be lowered by 20-30 mm (0.8-1.2 in) with the new coupling rods or via a software adjustment, Manhart claims.In the looks department, the ER 800, which is the official name given by Manhart, has a black grille up front, and the typical golden accents. The lively stripes provide contrast to the black body of the executive super sedan , and can be found on the hood, trunk lid, bumpers, doors, and even on the 9x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch wheels, wrapped in 255/30 and 295/25 tires, respectively.To find out how much each and every upgrade costs, interested parties should check out the tuner’s online shop on their official website, but be warned, only the wheels and tires will set you back €8,200 ($9,613) in Germany.

