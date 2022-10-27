Tuned Mercedes-AMG E 63 Drag Races Audi R8, Bet You Didn't See This Coming

Up until a few years ago, it would have been very tricky for a normal passenger car to beat a full-blown exotic in a straight-line sprint. However, the significant advancements in powertrain development, mixed with a few aftermarket touches, have given us vehicles that are insanely powerful, and crazy fast.
One of the countless such rides was filmed taking on some worthy opponents at the Petrolhead Spring Event in the Netherlands, and since it’s not exactly spring in the northern hemisphere, we are going to assume that the video was shot a few months ago.
Still, it only made its way to YouTube earlier this week, so we decided to share it with you, because among those punchy challengers laid an Audi R8 V10 Spyder, presumably in the Performance specification. The German supercar is very quick, taking a little over 3 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, and maxing out at 205 mph (331 kph).
The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine is officially rated at 611 horsepower, and that alone, not to mention some of the clever aerodynamics, upgraded suspension, retuned steering, and other highlights, should be enough to discourage most rides from challenging it to a quarter-mile duel. However, it surely didn’t scare off one bad-to-the-bone Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
That special color, new wheels, and other enhancements are not the only modifications that the executive super sedan sports, because it was visited by the tuning fairy, with the video uploader mentioning Brabus’ name here. As for the total output churned out by the twin-turbo V8, it reportedly stands at 788 horsepower. That’s much more than what the R8 has on tap, and it might just be enough to help it cross the finish line first. But did it? Only one way to find out.
