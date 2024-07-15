Tuned McLaren Artura Has an MC4 Whiff, Sports Carbon Add-Ons and More Power

Novitec has just expanded its reach into the blue-blooded segment by adding the McLaren Artura to its portfolio. The British hybrid supercar is punchier than the stock one and features a carbon fiber makeover and other stuff.
Visually, the tuned McLaren Artura stands out due to the carbon fiber covers for the air intakes in the rear quarter panels. These are said to optimize the engine's air supply and are joined by a front skirt that reduces front axle lift, a rear wing for improved stability at high speeds, a subtle lip spoiler, a trunk lid, and several other gizmos. Novitec also has a naked carbon rear bumper on its shelves, which can be complemented by a diffuser with trim elements to the sides.
The wheels came from Vossen, and they're called the MC4 Design, hence the MC4 reference in the title, which doesn't have anything to do with the defunct MC4-12C supercar. They have five twin-spokes and center locking, and customers can also pick the Novitec MC3 set with seven pairs of spokes and center-locking. Both offerings measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.
Regardless of the selected set, both fill the arches very well, even with the McLaren Artura's lowered ground clearance. This was made possible due to the lower sports springs, which have shaved approximately 0.8 inches (20 mm) from the stock model's ground clearance.
As a result, interested parties will enjoy 725 hp (735 ps/541 kW) combined, up from the stock model's 690 hp (700 ps/515 kW). The McLaren Artura comes with 531 pound-foot (720 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. Its 3.0L V6 mill develops 596 hp (605 ps/445 kW), and another 94 horses (95 ps/70 kW) are supplied by the electric motor that sits inside the dual-clutch transmission.
McLaren quotes 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in three seconds flat and says the Artura tops out at 205 miles per hour (330 kph). Thus, with Novitec's exhaust system, it probably is one-tenth quicker.
Novitec also has a few interior upgrades in store for the Artura, stating that it can reupholster its cockpit using high-end leather and Alcantara in basically any desired color for more personalization. You must contact the tuner to find out how much you'll have to pay for a complete makeover, as it hasn't said anything about the Benjamins in the press release.
Allowing the engine to breathe more freely is a custom performance exhaust system, which can be ordered in stainless steel or Inconel with 999 fine gold plating. The tailpipes measure 4 inches (105 mm) in diameter and can be specified with a carbon ring and gold plating. Due to this upgrade, the supercar is said to produce an extra 35 horsepower (35 ps/26 kW).
