Tuned Lambo Huracan Performante Drags Monster Pontiac Trans Am, It's a Big Show!

The Hoonigan YouTube channel's notorious 'This versus That' series has recently moved to Texas for this season, and the Motorplex in Ennis welcomes two more crazy rides.
On one side is Kenny Tran from Jotech Motorsports, a Dallas guru in terms of ultra-tuned machines, especially imported ones – he likes this green Lambo, and his wife drives an R35 Nissan GT-R at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. His ride for today is a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante featuring loads of modifications to go along with the green paint and carbon fiber details.
All in all, the Italian steed has 1,488 horsepower (according to the specifications chart at the 8:18 mark), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to go along with the modded twin-turbo 5.2-liter V10 mill, some 4k pounds of weight, and all-wheel drive to make sure it grabs hold of the prepped tarmac at Texas Motorplex. On the other hand, the American opponent is nothing to trifle with.
In the other lane sits Justin, along with his 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that only vaguely resembles the looks of a blue fourth-generation F-body American sports car. To be frank, there's no more front – just an engine and its humongous accessories. So, the Trans Am boasts a 7.0-liter turbocharged V8, a two-speed automatic transmission, and some 1,680 horsepower sent only to the rear wheels to move an assembly that's a bit heavier than its opponent at 4,500 pounds.
It sounds pretty fair – the Lambo is a bit down on power but compensates with AWD and the fact that it's lighter, but all the predictions from the Hoonigan crew and their guests actually go to the American 'Frankenstein' machine. They were pretty darn accurate as far as the first race is concerned. This is an unprepped challenge, by the way, as they only use the Texas Motorplex track as a location but without its electronic aids. No worries, the results are pretty darn obvious, at least on this occasion.
So, the first skirmish starts on even ground, and we can see the footage from inside the Lambo as Kenny struggles to control the Lambo beast and win the race. Tough luck, though, as the Trans Am is a mightier beast, and they end with about three cars between them. One nil for the Pontiac, and they decide to change the rules a little to give the Huracan a fighting chance – the Lambo is one car ahead at the start line and gets the hit.
Well, things don't always go as planned because Justin decides to jump the start and wins the race without even blinking – or so it seems from the outside of the Firebird. In reality, the struggle to control the Trans Am is like taming a herd of wild buffalo all at once – Justin violently swings the race steering wheel from one side to the other and always seems one split second away from utter and complete disaster.
Anyway, after the fiasco from the second round, they make a bonus attempt that works as intended – Kenny gets one car ahead and the hit, but even that isn't enough as the American machine completely and utterly dominates the field, even when it initially plays catch-up to its opponent. So, out of the two rides, which is your favorite – the cool-looking but slower Lambo or the freakin' ugly but faster Pontiac?
All in all, the Italian steed has 1,488 horsepower (according to the specifications chart at the 8:18 mark), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to go along with the modded twin-turbo 5.2-liter V10 mill, some 4k pounds of weight, and all-wheel drive to make sure it grabs hold of the prepped tarmac at Texas Motorplex. On the other hand, the American opponent is nothing to trifle with.
In the other lane sits Justin, along with his 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that only vaguely resembles the looks of a blue fourth-generation F-body American sports car. To be frank, there's no more front – just an engine and its humongous accessories. So, the Trans Am boasts a 7.0-liter turbocharged V8, a two-speed automatic transmission, and some 1,680 horsepower sent only to the rear wheels to move an assembly that's a bit heavier than its opponent at 4,500 pounds.
It sounds pretty fair – the Lambo is a bit down on power but compensates with AWD and the fact that it's lighter, but all the predictions from the Hoonigan crew and their guests actually go to the American 'Frankenstein' machine. They were pretty darn accurate as far as the first race is concerned. This is an unprepped challenge, by the way, as they only use the Texas Motorplex track as a location but without its electronic aids. No worries, the results are pretty darn obvious, at least on this occasion.
So, the first skirmish starts on even ground, and we can see the footage from inside the Lambo as Kenny struggles to control the Lambo beast and win the race. Tough luck, though, as the Trans Am is a mightier beast, and they end with about three cars between them. One nil for the Pontiac, and they decide to change the rules a little to give the Huracan a fighting chance – the Lambo is one car ahead at the start line and gets the hit.
Well, things don't always go as planned because Justin decides to jump the start and wins the race without even blinking – or so it seems from the outside of the Firebird. In reality, the struggle to control the Trans Am is like taming a herd of wild buffalo all at once – Justin violently swings the race steering wheel from one side to the other and always seems one split second away from utter and complete disaster.
Anyway, after the fiasco from the second round, they make a bonus attempt that works as intended – Kenny gets one car ahead and the hit, but even that isn't enough as the American machine completely and utterly dominates the field, even when it initially plays catch-up to its opponent. So, out of the two rides, which is your favorite – the cool-looking but slower Lambo or the freakin' ugly but faster Pontiac?