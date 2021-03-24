Tuned Grabber Blue 2011 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Packs 660 HP and a Six-Speed Manual

A lot of time has passed since stock fifth-generation Mustang GT 5.0 models used to do really well for themselves during straight line battles. Nowadays, it would be pretty hard to win many races with “just” 412 hp, when some of the top muscle cars put down upwards of 600 hp. Some even go north of 700 hp straight from the factory, like the Challenger/Charger Hellcat duo or the Shelby GT500.
Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t end up with an impressive fifth-gen Mustang GT if that’s what you’re going for. This one, for example, boasts a pretty sweet spec, not to mention plenty of additional muscle. It’s currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, and on paper, it looks like a really fun car to drive.
Its exterior is dripping Grabber Blue, from the main body panels to the color-matched rear valance and side skirts. The seller also added a GT500-style rear spoiler, along with the front bumper cover and splitter from a Boss 302 Mustang.
Meanwhile, the three-piece 20-inch True Forged Chicane wheels have been fitted with Pro-Dyno center caps and Continental ExtremeContact tires. As for the brakes, we see four-piston Brembo calipers at the front and two-piston Baer calipers at the rear, both painted blue, just like the exterior.
Inside, there’s an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel from a Boss 302, black leather seats with blue accents, silver trim, WeatherTech floor mats and a Shaker 500 audio system. The latter comes with an aftermarket Pioneer amplifier and two trunk-mounted Kicker 10” subwoofers—for when you’re in the mood for some real music, instead of just V8 music.
Speaking of that 5.0-liter V8, it’s been modified by Pro-Dyno, where it now features a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, JLT cold-air intake, trunk-mounted Roush fuel management system, Kooks full-length exhaust headers, new fuel injectors, and Shelby GT500 mufflers. The result is an impressive 660 hp (669 PS) and 542 lb-ft (735 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with an MGW short-throw shifter and a McLeod Racing twin-disc clutch.
In the end, we'd love to see this fifth-gen Mustang battle a stock Hellcat, among other things.
Its exterior is dripping Grabber Blue, from the main body panels to the color-matched rear valance and side skirts. The seller also added a GT500-style rear spoiler, along with the front bumper cover and splitter from a Boss 302 Mustang.
Meanwhile, the three-piece 20-inch True Forged Chicane wheels have been fitted with Pro-Dyno center caps and Continental ExtremeContact tires. As for the brakes, we see four-piston Brembo calipers at the front and two-piston Baer calipers at the rear, both painted blue, just like the exterior.
Inside, there’s an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel from a Boss 302, black leather seats with blue accents, silver trim, WeatherTech floor mats and a Shaker 500 audio system. The latter comes with an aftermarket Pioneer amplifier and two trunk-mounted Kicker 10” subwoofers—for when you’re in the mood for some real music, instead of just V8 music.
Speaking of that 5.0-liter V8, it’s been modified by Pro-Dyno, where it now features a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, JLT cold-air intake, trunk-mounted Roush fuel management system, Kooks full-length exhaust headers, new fuel injectors, and Shelby GT500 mufflers. The result is an impressive 660 hp (669 PS) and 542 lb-ft (735 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with an MGW short-throw shifter and a McLeod Racing twin-disc clutch.
In the end, we'd love to see this fifth-gen Mustang battle a stock Hellcat, among other things.