Tuned Grabber Blue 2011 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Packs 660 HP and a Six-Speed Manual

Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t end up with an impressive fifth-gen Mustang GT if that’s what you’re going for. This one, for example, boasts a pretty sweet spec, not to mention plenty of additional muscle. It’s currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer , and on paper, it looks like a really fun car to drive.Its exterior is dripping Grabber Blue, from the main body panels to the color-matched rear valance and side skirts. The seller also added a GT500-style rear spoiler, along with the front bumper cover and splitter from a Boss 302 Mustang.Meanwhile, the three-piece 20-inch True Forged Chicane wheels have been fitted with Pro-Dyno center caps and Continental ExtremeContact tires. As for the brakes, we see four-piston Brembo calipers at the front and two-piston Baer calipers at the rear, both painted blue, just like the exterior.Inside, there’s an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel from a Boss 302 , black leather seats with blue accents, silver trim, WeatherTech floor mats and a Shaker 500 audio system. The latter comes with an aftermarket Pioneer amplifier and two trunk-mounted Kicker 10” subwoofers—for when you’re in the mood for some real music, instead of just V8 music.Speaking of that 5.0-liter V8, it’s been modified by Pro-Dyno, where it now features a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger , JLT cold-air intake, trunk-mounted Roush fuel management system, Kooks full-length exhaust headers, new fuel injectors, and Shelby GT500 mufflers. The result is an impressive 660 hp (669 PS) and 542 lb-ft (735 Nm) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with an MGW short-throw shifter and a McLeod Racing twin-disc clutch.In the end, we'd love to see this fifth-gen Mustang battle a stock Hellcat, among other things.