Tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Laughs at GTDs, Proves Its Worth on the Highway

While Ford keeps chasing after a sub-7-minute lap time at the Nurburgring Nordschleife with the new Mustang GTD, enthusiasts who are unafraid of elbow grease keep modifying the older iterations of the popular pony car.
It doesn't even have to be a mighty boss (pun intended) spec to give supercars a run for their money, yet as it happens, this one is. Well, it is no boss, but a Shelby, an S550-based GT500, which was already a dream machine when it rolled off the line a few years back.
Without anyone tampering with its oily bits, the S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a ten-second car. It takes around three seconds to hit the sixty mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill assisted by the 5.2L V8 that develops 627 pound-foot (847 Nm) of torque and 760 horsepower (771 ps/567 kW).
Those who know a thing or two about modern-day Fords are aware that it is just 40 horsepower shy of the S650-based Mustang GTD. And this one costs around $325,000. A used Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is valued at roughly three times less, and frankly, it's a great proposal in the muscle car game, even if it is no longer in production, and the new-gen Mustang may seem a bit more appealing.
The video reveals how quickly this previous-gen Ford Mustang, which is in the ultra-hot Shelby GT500 configuration, deals with the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 kph) acceleration and how long it needs to sprint from 60 to 130 mph (97-209 kph). And it doesn't take much, as the tuning fairy has visited this muscle car, which is said to steam out approximately 970 horsepower.
Thus, you can bet that it is significantly faster than the stock variant and that one was the opposite of a slouch. In fact, this muscly model could keep up with several supercars in straight-line acceleration, and due to the extra 200 horsepower or so, this one is even more menacing.
The footage is a little over one minute long, and fortunately, no one was injured, and everything went smoothly as long as the camera rolled. Before moving on to the clip, we must stress again the importance of saying no to illegal racing. That said, you know the drill.
Now, back to the example we mentioned earlier, which is celebrating its 15 minutes of online fame on YouTube. Dragy Motorsports uploaded a short video that shows it in action on a public road late at night, with some of its sprint times being recorded. Before moving on to the magic numbers, remember kids, keep your car stunts away from public roads, as you wouldn't want to jeopardize your life and the lives of others.
