Tuned Ford Bronco Seems Chuffed, Remains a Proper Off-Roader Despite the Slammed Looks

One might argue that altering the ground clearance of a 4x4 can only be done in one way, which is adding more inches under its belly. Therefore, this particular Ford Bronco would now qualify as a grocery-getter instead of a proper off-roader, but don’t let the looks trick you, because it can still cope with some arduous terrains.
We may not know much about it, but analyzing the pics, which were actually shared online by Vossen for obvious reasons that we’ll get to in a moment, we saw that it has a normal ground clearance in some of them. As a result, it sports an adjustable air suspension, which can lift or lower the entire body at the push of a button.
As for the multi-spoke alloys, they are called the HF6-3, and we already wrote about them some two months ago, when the wheelmaker fitted them to a slammed Ford F-150. Other rides that have the same shoes, albeit wrapped in different rubber than the chunky one on the pictured Bronco, include the Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, Lexus GX, Mitsubishi Pajero, Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and others.
Curious how much they cost? That would be $649 per wheel for the 20-inch ones, $749 for the 22s, and $849 for the 24s, which are the only diameters available. Widths vary between 9.5 and 10 inches, and for the paint finishes, you are looking at five standard and three custom shades. The wheels were developed specifically for trucks and SUVs, and have a six-lug design.
Since it pretty much looks like an overlander whenever the arches do not almost touch the all-terrain rubber, we’d add more stuff to it. Things such as a snorkel, trail lights, and perhaps an exoskeleton and raptor coating, not to mention an air compressor to fiddle with the tire pressure anywhere, would be some of the parts needed in order to improve its off-roading capability. So, what else would you do to it?
