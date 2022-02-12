Tuned Ford Bronco Runs 13.9s Quarter Mile, Color Us Impressed

Despite its available V6 engine options, the Bronco was never developed to slay GT500s at the strip. The four-door Wildtrak in the following video, however, dipped into the 13s range with a tune for its 2.7-liter EcoBoost.
Owned by Palm Beach Dyno founder and owner Ken Bjonnes, the red-painted rig had its doors and roof panels removed because weight hampers down acceleration. The spare wheel was also removed, because why not?
As for the aforementioned tune, PBD used a JB4 plug-and-play unit to extract 322 horsepower and 419 pound-feet (568 Nm) of torque at 3,740 revolutions per minute at the rear wheels on an E30+ tune. Lovingly nicknamed Bronchitis, the Bronco further boasts a MagnaFlow Overland cat-back stainless-steel exhaust system that retails at $1,099 at press time.
Mere days ago, Bjonnes recorded 5.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with the first foot of rollout subtracted and E85 in the tank. Definitely not bad for such a heavy beast, more so if you remember that PBD still hasn’t modified the intake system and the motor’s internals.
For the 2022 model year, the four-door Bronco Wildtrak is listed with a base curb weight of 4,754 pounds (2,158 kilograms). The Ford Motor Company also quotes a total weight of 56.2 pounds (25.5 kilograms) for the front left, front right, and rear roof panels. The front doors weigh 55 pounds (24.9 kilograms) each and the rear doors weigh 44 pounds (19.9 kilograms) apiece.
Until the brand-new Everglades and Raptor arrive at dealers, the Wildtrak remains the most expensive specification available for the 2022 model year.
A four-door Wildtrak like the one in the following video currently retails at $49,475 excluding destination charge and optional extras, options that include the $3,590 Lux Package or $520 bodyside graphics. Last, but certainly not least, finding a Bronco at MSRP nowadays is like finding a needle in a haystack due to ongoing supply issues and very greedy dealerships.
