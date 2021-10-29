Tuned Dodge Durango Hellcat Races Challenger Redeye, Winner Escapes Death Blow

The folks over at American Muscle Performance have been working on a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat this year, slowly building it into an ever-improving drag strip weapon. The first step was to get it to run 10s, which was done with the help of a ported blower snout, 2.65 upper pulley, JLT cold air intake, FIC 1200 fuel injectors and a DTP Performance ethanol tune, among several other mods.

6 photos