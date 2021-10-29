Tuned Dodge Durango Hellcat Races Challenger Redeye, Winner Escapes Death Blow

The folks over at American Muscle Performance have been working on a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat this year, slowly building it into an ever-improving drag strip weapon. The first step was to get it to run 10s, which was done with the help of a ported blower snout, 2.65 upper pulley, JLT cold air intake, FIC 1200 fuel injectors and a DTP Performance ethanol tune, among several other mods.
The Durango Hellcat is normally an 11.5-second car, over a quarter mile. Getting it to best that time by a whole second or more is quite an accomplishment. Of course, the team didn’t stop there, and thanks to the addition of an ice tank to help reduce engine intake temperature, plus a few other tweaks, this bad boy started running in the 9s.
During a recent Street Car Takeover event in Virginia, the AMP Durango Hellcat raced against a wide range of competitors, doing short 1/8 mile runs as well as quarter mile ones. While dispatching an old C6 Corvette, the Durango flew past the quarter mile marker in just 9.85 seconds at 137 mph (220 kph). That’s almost Ferrari SF90-levels of fast.
The most interesting run, however, came against a Challenger Redeye, which concluded with the muscle car coming out on top by a hair. The latter covered the quarter mile in 10-seconds flat (literally, 10.00 seconds) at 121 mph (195 kph), while the modded Durango took 10.07 seconds at 135 mph (217 kph). Obviously the SUV was faster, but it just couldn’t put together as good a run as before.
Fresh out the factory, the Durango SRT Hellcat produces 710 hp (720 ps) and 640 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque thanks to a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine. It’s capable of getting from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, and again, that’s before you fiddle with the engine in any way, shape or form.
