Tuned Chevy Suburban Deserves the ZL1 Suffix

Can you believe the Chevrolet Suburban has been around for twelve generations? The latest dates back to July 2020, when assembly commenced at the company's Arlington factory in Texas. It received a refresh for the 2025 model year, sporting updated front and rear fascias and a few other things.
Despite not being the first choice for modifying (heck, it's not even in the top 10), the tuning fairy has visited the Chevy Suburban several times. The latest aftermarket touches have Hennessey's name on them and are part of the H650 bundle.
You know what the number stands for, right? Yep, the output, which is 650 horsepower (659 ps/485 hp). The thrust is rated at 658 pound-foot (892 Nm) of torque. That's a significant bump over the standard 6.2-liter V8, which normally produces 420 horsepower (426 ps/313 kW) and 460 pound-foot (624 Nm) of torque.
But what did the Lone Star State tuner do to the Chevy Suburban's V8 motor to obtain these numbers? Well, quite a few things, including the addition of a 3.0L supercharger, a high-flow intercooling system, and a stainless steel exhaust with OEM tips. It also took care of the crankcase ventilation and remapped the engine software.
Hennessey needs both sets of keys to upgrade the Chevrolet Suburban with the H650 bundle. Moreover, there will be a $1,995 charge for new performance tires if the stock vehicle comes with wheels smaller than 22 inches. Speaking of options, this model can also be equipped with performance wheels and brakes at an extra cost, as these are available on the tuner's shelves.
Are you curious about how much you'd have to cough out for the engine and exhaust upgrade we mentioned above? That would be $27,950. Adding that to the High Country's $79,900 MSRP will bring the grand total to $107,850 before dealer markups, destination, and options.
For what it's worth, you could pick up a Cadillac Escalade-V, which boasts 682 hp (692 ps/509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque and does 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds, for $152,295. The asking price excludes destination and dealer fees and applies to the pre-facelifted iteration in the 2024 model year. For the 2025 model year, GM's premium car brand has updated the Escalade, tweaking its front and rear ends and giving it a massive 55-inch display in the cockpit, echoing the ones from the Escalade IQ and Celestiq.
So, if you owned a new-gen V8-powered Chevy Suburban, would you opt for Hennessey's H650 package that boasts output on par with the retired Camaro ZL1 muscle car?
Before the work was completed, Hennessey's team tested the modified truck in the lab and on the open road, so the aforementioned output and thrust numbers are guaranteed. The vehicle comes with custom exterior badging and a serial-numbered plaque under the hood to emphasize its sporty nature, and a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty accompanies it.
