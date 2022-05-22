Tuned Cadillac Escalade Is Not Your Soccer Mom's Luxury Cruiser

The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade is blowing two candles off its birthday cake this month. Production kicked off in May 2020 at the Arlington facility, and the lineup has been constantly expanded ever since.
On top of that, various tuning companies have had their way with the big luxury SUV from the GM-owned brand, and the latest to have done so is Larte Design. This is their 50th project overall and the first one to include a Caddy, and for a cherry-popping build, we have to admit that they have nailed it.
With a more menacing presence, defined by the matte gray looks combined with the carbon fiber add-ons, this Cadillac Escalade definitely stands out among its brethren. It features a brand-new hood, custom grille, fender extensions, bumper attachment complete with additional lights, and new side mirror casings.
At the back, the high-rider has carbon fiber trim in the middle of the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen, a roof spoiler, and more aggressive-looking diffuser, with a reflector mounted in the middle. Besides the wide body kit, dubbed Estet and made of carbon fiber, this Escalade sports new exhaust tips and rides on custom wheels, 24 inches in diameter, with a multi-spoke design and Larte center caps.
You might be wondering how much everything costs, and unfortunately, we don’t have the answer to this question, but the tuner does and will gladly answer it upon reaching out to them. Meanwhile, we will remind you that the 2022 Cadillac Escalade carries an MSRP of $76,295 in the United States for the Luxury trim level, $84,895 for the Premium Luxury, and $87,595 for the Sport. The Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum can be had from $101,595 each, bringing even more gizmos to the already well-equipped model. The bigger ESV version is obviously more expensive.
