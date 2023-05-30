Tuned BMW M4 Is a Wolf in Fancy Attire on the Prowl for Gullible Supercars

BMW's M series has withstood the test of time, and some models have partially embraced electrification. Not the M4, though, for now anyway, as it has remained a proper premium compact two-door sports model that feeds on dead dinosaurs.
Pretty much every renowned tuner out there has a few parts on its shelves for the latest-gen BMW M4. From smaller kidney grilles to make it look prettier, to wide body kits, suspension enhancements, beefier brakes, reupholstered interiors, and tons of power, name it, and it has been done.
Now, if the power bit gets your heart racing, then you will adore the pictured copy. It comes from G-Power, a European tuner specialized in bringing out the beast within several vehicles made by Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, Porsche, and obviously BMW. The car boasts the ultimate power boost available for it at this company, and thanks to the extra oomph, it can hunt down supercars occasionally.
In return for almost €31,000 (equaling $33,225), G-Power can unleash 720 ps (710 hp/529 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. That is a significant increase over the stock car's 510 ps (503 hp/305 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). The tuner hasn't disclosed the new performance numbers, but without any outside intervention, the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe takes 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). The rear-wheel drive model is four-tenths slower.
G-Power does mention the increased V-max to 330 kph (205 mph), as well as the exhaust burble. The pictured M4 Coupe features a few add-ons inside and out, and it has orange decals decorating the gray body. The multi-spoke alloys, presented here in silver, appear to have come from the aftermarket world. The center console is home to a new logo that reveals its new given name, which is the G4M Bi-Turbo, and we can see the usual amount of carbon fiber trim that allows the car to tap into its sportier side from a visual standpoint.
On request, the tuner can equip your BMW M4 Coupe with a new steering wheel, and they can also give it premium floor mats and new logos. The Venture RR or RS carbon hood, a rear wing made of the same lightweight material, and the G-Power Identity Package are also available. For the wheels, G-Power's proposal is 9x20-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear alloys, wrapped in 285/30 and 295/25 tires, respectively, made by Michelin.
From what we can tell by scrolling through their website, it appears that everything bar the steering wheel is included in the package mentioned above, which will set you back the equivalent of $33,225 in Germany, including tax. Nevertheless, interested parties should contact G-Power to learn more about it.
Now, if the power bit gets your heart racing, then you will adore the pictured copy. It comes from G-Power, a European tuner specialized in bringing out the beast within several vehicles made by Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, Porsche, and obviously BMW. The car boasts the ultimate power boost available for it at this company, and thanks to the extra oomph, it can hunt down supercars occasionally.
In return for almost €31,000 (equaling $33,225), G-Power can unleash 720 ps (710 hp/529 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. That is a significant increase over the stock car's 510 ps (503 hp/305 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). The tuner hasn't disclosed the new performance numbers, but without any outside intervention, the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe takes 3.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). The rear-wheel drive model is four-tenths slower.
G-Power does mention the increased V-max to 330 kph (205 mph), as well as the exhaust burble. The pictured M4 Coupe features a few add-ons inside and out, and it has orange decals decorating the gray body. The multi-spoke alloys, presented here in silver, appear to have come from the aftermarket world. The center console is home to a new logo that reveals its new given name, which is the G4M Bi-Turbo, and we can see the usual amount of carbon fiber trim that allows the car to tap into its sportier side from a visual standpoint.
On request, the tuner can equip your BMW M4 Coupe with a new steering wheel, and they can also give it premium floor mats and new logos. The Venture RR or RS carbon hood, a rear wing made of the same lightweight material, and the G-Power Identity Package are also available. For the wheels, G-Power's proposal is 9x20-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear alloys, wrapped in 285/30 and 295/25 tires, respectively, made by Michelin.
From what we can tell by scrolling through their website, it appears that everything bar the steering wheel is included in the package mentioned above, which will set you back the equivalent of $33,225 in Germany, including tax. Nevertheless, interested parties should contact G-Power to learn more about it.