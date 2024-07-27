Tuned BMW M4 CSL Has Blue Blood Running Through Its Veins

Another BMW M4 CSL has fallen into the hands of G-Power, and the tuner has done what it does best: bumped the output and thrust to impressive numbers. Think of it as a supercar posing as a premium compact sports model and a very menacing-looking one, for that matter.
By messing around with the software, upgrading certain components, and installing a new exhaust system, G-Power has managed to obtain 710 horsepower (720 ps/530 kW) and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque from the 3.0L twin-turbocharged straight-six M motor.
This is a significant bump over the stock BMW M4 CSL, which enjoys 542 horsepower (550 ps/405 kW) and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque. The peak output is achieved at 6,250 rpm, and the maximum thrust between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is a 3.7-second affair, and it can sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) in a little over ten seconds.
With an extra 168 horsepower (170 ps/125 kW) and 148 lb-ft (201 Nm) of torque more than the stock BMW M4 CSL, G-Power's G4M CSL Bi-Turbo, which is the tuned model's new given name, is significantly quicker. Unfortunately, the tuner hasn't released the new 0-62 mph sprint time, but we reckon it is at least a couple of tenths faster, likely taking around 3.5 seconds to get there or slightly less.
It appears G-Power hasn't messed around with the car's looks, as the grille, chin spoiler, hood, bumper, side skirts, rear diffuser, integrated ducktail spoiler, and everything else remains the same. This also applies to the rear logo, yellow DRLs, and other aspects. For what it's worth, the wheels look different, though, and the vehicle looks great in black with a few red touches.
G-Power has left its mark on the front and rear fascias by giving it new logos. The same applies to the steering wheel, which otherwise looks like the stock offering, with carbon fiber details, Alcantara upholstery, and a red 12 o'clock marker. The engine cover is new, and this is where the upgrades end. We're fans of this tuned BMW M4 CSL, and we think the car looks great with the G-Power goodies up and running. Do you?
This is a significant bump over the stock BMW M4 CSL, which enjoys 542 horsepower (550 ps/405 kW) and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque. The peak output is achieved at 6,250 rpm, and the maximum thrust between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is a 3.7-second affair, and it can sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) in a little over ten seconds.
With an extra 168 horsepower (170 ps/125 kW) and 148 lb-ft (201 Nm) of torque more than the stock BMW M4 CSL, G-Power's G4M CSL Bi-Turbo, which is the tuned model's new given name, is significantly quicker. Unfortunately, the tuner hasn't released the new 0-62 mph sprint time, but we reckon it is at least a couple of tenths faster, likely taking around 3.5 seconds to get there or slightly less.
It will cost you a pretty penny to install the G4M CSL Bi-Turbo bundle of upgrades to your BMW M4 CSL, as G-Power is asking for €35,700 (equal to $38,720) overseas, which is about as much as a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (MSRP) in our market. Lesser offerings are also available, with 690 hp (700 ps/515 kW), 661 hp (670 ps/493 kW), 641 hp (650 ps/479 kW), 611 hp (620 ps/456 kW), and hp (600 ps/kW), should you feel like having 710 horsepower is a bit too much.
It appears G-Power hasn't messed around with the car's looks, as the grille, chin spoiler, hood, bumper, side skirts, rear diffuser, integrated ducktail spoiler, and everything else remains the same. This also applies to the rear logo, yellow DRLs, and other aspects. For what it's worth, the wheels look different, though, and the vehicle looks great in black with a few red touches.
G-Power has left its mark on the front and rear fascias by giving it new logos. The same applies to the steering wheel, which otherwise looks like the stock offering, with carbon fiber details, Alcantara upholstery, and a red 12 o'clock marker. The engine cover is new, and this is where the upgrades end. We're fans of this tuned BMW M4 CSL, and we think the car looks great with the G-Power goodies up and running. Do you?