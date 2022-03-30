Tuned 2022 Ford Maverick Is Mighty Quick, Still Gets Very Good MPG

The Ford Motor Company’s most affordable truck for the 2022 model year, the Maverick is available in three flavors: hybrid FWD, turbo FWD, and turbo AWD. Maximum towing capacity is attainable with the 4K Tow Package and EcoBoost engine that puts out a respectable 250 ponies.
FoMoCo further quotes 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute, which is more than adequate. There is room for more, though. Case in point: Michael Kildoo’s pickup hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in merely 5.5 seconds thanks to a number of go-faster upgrades.
Modified with a dual exhaust and muffler delete, his truck is also rocking a 4.0-inch intake and 91-octane tune. Kildoo further states that his all-wheel-driven turbo is gifted with a Pedal Commander Ford tuner, and that’s about it. From a visual standpoint, upgrades include a Superman hitch tow cover and a blue-painted engine cover beautified with the superhero’s shield.
The Dragy GPS-based performance meter has also recorded 8.89 seconds for the eighth mile at 79.09 miles per hour (127.2 kilometers per hour). The standard quarter mile, on the other hand, took 13.87 seconds at 97.87 miles per hour (157.5 kilometers per hour). The owner, who goes by the name of Clark Kents on Facebook, further states that the fuel gauge isn’t accurate.
Instead of 41.1 miles to the gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers) as stated by the driver information display, Kildoo has recorded 39.25 miles per gallon (nearly 6 liters per 100 kilometers). By comparison, the turbo AWD in bone-stock form is EPA-rated 29 mpg (8.1 l/100 km) on the highway.
"All I do is never be in a hurry, even accelerations and stopping. Staying close to the posted speed limits," Kildoo told The Drive. "I usually average over 500 miles (805 kilometers) per tank unless I'm horsing around."
