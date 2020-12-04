Tuned 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Does 9s 1/4-Mile Run, Veers a Little

ECU

The time has now come to enjoy some fruits of early tuning labor and we have to say they're nothing short of delicious - how else would you describe a 9s 1/4-mile run that was completed not in a fixed-roof model, but using the slightly heavier Cabriolet version (the roof was obviously up during the shenanigan)?To be more precise, this canvas-roof 922 Turbo S played the 1,320 feet game in 9.1 seconds, with a trap speed of 139 mph (that would be 223.8 km/h).Now, let's take a moment to talk about the massage received by the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the machine (yes, this configuration helps with the launch).Thereceived what DME Tuning Texas calls a Stage Two setup, while the catalytic converters now feature high-flow hardware. Nevertheless, while the stock output of the engine sits at 650 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twist, the new output numbers aren't listed.Of course, the eight-speed PDK tranny of the Porscha also deserves credit here (note that no gearbox upgrades were mentioned).Now, even with the all-wheel-drive setup of the beast and the track prep (the sprint took place at the drag strip), the Zuffehaunsen machine appears to veer to the left a little - but with this sort of stunt occurs during many drag strip adventures.You can check out the 9s run towards the horizon thanks to the short Instagram clip below.