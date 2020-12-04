Tuned 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Does 9s 1/4-Mile Run, Veers a Little

It's no secret that Porsche likes to accompany new car launches with understated numbers. As such, when the all-new 2021 911 Turbo S landed, we were officially told this would complete the quarter-mile spring in 10.5 seconds. That number was blown to pieces during real-world magazine testing last month, falling to 10.1 seconds for the Coupe. And we all started waiting for the aftermarket to get its hands laptops on the supercar.
The time has now come to enjoy some fruits of early tuning labor and we have to say they're nothing short of delicious - how else would you describe a 9s 1/4-mile run that was completed not in a fixed-roof model, but using the slightly heavier Cabriolet version (the roof was obviously up during the shenanigan)?
To be more precise, this canvas-roof 922 Turbo S played the 1,320 feet game in 9.1 seconds, with a trap speed of 139 mph (that would be 223.8 km/h).
Now, let's take a moment to talk about the massage received by the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the machine (yes, this configuration helps with the launch).
The ECU received what DME Tuning Texas calls a Stage Two setup, while the catalytic converters now feature high-flow hardware. Nevertheless, while the stock output of the engine sits at 650 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twist, the new output numbers aren't listed.
Of course, the eight-speed PDK tranny of the Porscha also deserves credit here (note that no gearbox upgrades were mentioned).
Now, even with the all-wheel-drive setup of the beast and the track prep (the sprint took place at the drag strip), the Zuffehaunsen machine appears to veer to the left a little - but with this sort of stunt occurs during many drag strip adventures.
You can check out the 9s run towards the horizon thanks to the short Instagram clip below.
