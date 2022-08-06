Tuned 1100hp Huracan Gets Eaten Alive Drag Racing a MotoGP Bike

With no rear bumper, looking like a Franken-Lambo and sounding like one, you’d think this flame-spitting Lamborghini Huracan Spyder tuned by JM Imports would knock out almost anything in a head-on drag race. Until you put it against a KTM RC16 MotoGP bike, with Dani Pedrosa on it. Oh boy…
What do we have here? What started as a 5.2 L, naturally aspirated V10 engine powering this Huracan later got tweaked by JM Imports. The added turbochargers help this yellow beast produce 1,100 HP (1,115 PS) – which sounds like enough for a good spin on a drag strip. Right?
Considering it has a four-wheel drive system and weighs about 1,507 kg, you could say it’s powerful.
But what it’s going up against is no slouch either.
On the other lane there’s a KTM RC16 MotoGP bike, with a 1.0 L V4 engine producing 270 HP (273 PS) and 120 Nm (88.5 lb-ft) of torque. With the rider on it, the bike weighs about 200 kg, and to say that thing can almost fly would probably be an understatement.
By the looks (and sounds) of it, the Lambo should easily take the win. In practice however, things are quite different.
What looked like a promising start for the Huracan ended pretty bad, to say the least. It seemed like the Lambo had no care in the world, until the bike got back in the game and ate its lunch!
The second race looked very different – because actually, it wasn’t a race at all. Dani had some difficulties with the bike and missed the start, so Mat took him to the cleaners. But as he later said himself, that was a hollow victory.
As for the third race, it only re-affirmed how powerful that KTM bike really is, with a 9.4-second quarter-mile time. But this was only the beginning.
Don’t take my word for it – have a look yourself.
