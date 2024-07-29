Tui Tiny House on Wheels Proves That Size Limitations Can't Hinder Ingenious Design

27 photos Photo: Sanctuary Tiny Homes

Amidst the housing crisis and escalating living costs, the idea of small living has proven an appealing one for many people in New Zealand. The tiny house movement has gained tremendous momentum in this part of the world, and new builders are popping up on a regular basis. The latest we've come across is Sanctuary Tiny Homes, a Wanaka-based crew that aims to make it easy for Kiwis to simplify their lives and embrace minimal living.