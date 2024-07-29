Tui Tiny House on Wheels Proves That Size Limitations Can't Hinder Ingenious Design

Amidst the housing crisis and escalating living costs, the idea of small living has proven an appealing one for many people in New Zealand. The tiny house movement has gained tremendous momentum in this part of the world, and new builders are popping up on a regular basis. The latest we've come across is Sanctuary Tiny Homes, a Wanaka-based crew that aims to make it easy for Kiwis to simplify their lives and embrace minimal living.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes was started in 2023 by two friends with a shared passion for creating affordable and sustainable housing solutions that enable owners to live in harmony with their stunning natural surroundings. With a declared mission to "make affordable housing a reality in New Zealand," the team specializes in custom tiny homes that are comfortable, eco-friendly, and unique.
Since this is such a young company, their portfolio only includes a couple of models for now, one of which we will explore in this piece. This is Tui, a 24-foot-long and 8.2-foot-wide tiny house that mixes stylish looks with a practical layout and high-end finishes to offer a complete package deal for couples or small families looking to downsize, reduce their environmental impact, and contribute to a greener future.
The team behind this build understands that, for some folks, a tiny house is the only home they will ever afford to own, so they pour their hearts and souls into every dwelling that leaves their workshop, and it shows.
More importantly, this home on wheels is much more than just a place to live; it's the embodiment of a new lifestyle that fosters freedom, independence, and respect for the environment. It is perched on a double-axle hot-dip galvanized trailer with electric brakes and catches the eye with a modern exterior appearance that combines color steel cladding with wood accents.
The available interior square footage is carefully used to avoid becoming cluttered, and thanks to an abundance of windows and large glass entrance doors, the Tui feels bright and spacious. The minimalist design that uses clean lines, white walls, and simple decor also helps create the sensation of more space. Beautiful wood finishes throughout the house add elegance to the interior. Macrocarpa benchtops, white oak vinyl floorings, and cypress macrocarpa railings and accents blend aesthetics and functionality, infusing charm, warmth, and versatility into the space.
Although compact, the kitchen inside Tui comes with ample storage in the form of under-countertop cabinets and beautiful overhead shelves that are actually niches with timber cladding. In terms of appliances, it is fully stocked, being equipped with a gas cooktop, an electric oven, a large sink, and a full-size fridge. The high-quality modern materials used for the benchtop, the cabinetry, and the backsplash add a luxurious touch, while a well-placed window offers beautiful views while doing dishes or cooking.
A single staircase with integrated drawers leads up to the lofts, and a protected landing with lots of head height above the living room connects the two bedrooms upstairs. While not exactly new, this is clearly a clever design choice that eliminates the need for a ladder or a two-way staircase that would have taken up way more space on the ground level.
Pricing for the Tui tiny home on wheels starts at NZD $125,000 (approx USD $75,400), which makes it an affordable housing solution for those who want comfort and functionality in a small footprint.
The Tui tiny home is crafted with great attention to detail and proves that size limitations can't get in the way of ingenious design. This mobile home is a versatile design that can serve multiple purposes. Due to a well-thought-out layout with all the common areas on the ground floor and two separate mezzanine bedrooms, it has what it takes to be a permanent residence for a small family, but it can also be used as a peaceful retreat in the countryside or a cozy urban escape.
The ground floor comprises a U-shaped kitchen with a generous breakfast bar for dining at one end, a central living room with space for a sofa under the walkway between the two lofts, and a modern bathroom at the opposite end. The open-plan configuration allows for a seamless transition between the areas and makes it a perfect place for socializing and spending time with friends and family. The couch can only be placed in front of the big glass doors, opening the lounge to the outside and allowing for beautiful views of the surroundings. With a front deck attached to the house, the living space can easily be extended to the outdoors.
The bathroom boasts an equally classy and luxurious look, highlighted by a stunning live-edge bench top, a black ceramic sink, and bronze fixtures. It comes fully equipped with a large glass-enclosed shower cabin, a toilet, a custom vanity, a washer/dryer, and a heater towel rail. A backlit round mirror, along with the pristine white walls, gives the illusion of more depth and spaciousness in the bathroom.
Both bedrooms boast soft beige carpets, which enhance comfort and bring familiarity and coziness to the sleeping space. They are also protected via beautiful wooden railings that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The main bedroom has space for a queen-size bed on a raised platform and features ample storage for clothes and other necessities. The secondary loft is a bit smaller, with enough room for a twin bed. Large windows in both lofts let in abundant sunlight.
