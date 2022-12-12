TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Gets New Explosive Trailer

Introduced not long ago during the Milan Games Week, the next installment in the TT Isle of Man series has just received its first gameplay trailer. Focusing on the most dangerous motorbike race in the world, TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 includes all the official content of the 2022 TT, such as teams, bikes, and courses.
The most recent trailer showcases the skilled Isle of Man TT Races rider Davey Todd, a well-known 27-year-old English rider specialized in road racing. Just to give you a glimpse of what he’s capable of, Davey Todd practiced on console for two months back in 2018, so he could learn the circuit to perfection. As a result, he managed to rank second in the game’s worldwide leaderboards and became the second fastest newcomer of all time in the real race.
Moreover, Davey topped the times during the qualifying week in 2022 with a lap of 127,5 mph (205 kph). That’s in addition to obtaining a place on the podium in Supersport category and a 4th place at the ultimate Superbike Senior TT. Basically, he’s almost a legend.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, the Isle of Man TT Races takes place on a 37 miles (60 km) course where riders and their bikes try to win the ultimate prize. These pro riders take incredible risks just to be crowned champion of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course.
The next game in the series, TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will feature 32 different circuits, including current and historical courses, along with up to 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders. On top of that, developer Raceward Studio announced the upcoming title will benefit from upgraded physics.
Last but not least, the studio revealed that a new Open Roads feature will be available in the game. The new mechanic will play a significant role in TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as riders will be able to travel freely on 124 miles (200 km) of roads around the Isle of Man to find POIs (points of interest) and challenges to complete.
TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in May 2023.
