True Billionaire Toys Take the Shape of Super Yacht Sub 3 Personal Submarine

One company you can reach out to if you’d like to get your hands on a submarine is U-Boat Worx, a crew of designers, engineers, and avid lovers of the seas with only one goal in mind, to offer the market the ultimate marine experience.
Around since 2005 and founded in the Netherlands, this manufacturer has grown to offer its customers submarines capable of accommodating up to 11 guests and operate at depths up to 3,000 m (9,842 ft).
One submarine in this crew’s arsenal is fittingly dubbed the Super Yacht Sub 3. If we deconstruct the name a bit, it’ll tell you just about everything you need to know about the craft. ‘Super Yacht’ tells us exactly where this vessel belongs, on a superyacht, while ‘Sub 3’ tells you that three people can be accommodated on an underwater journey, one of which is always the pilot.
underwater toy for big kids.
But, when you dish out this sort of cash for anything, you can be your bottom dollar it’s going to offer an experience you won’t forget, and the Sub 3 promises just that. As it stands, the submersible comes in with a length of 3.20 m (10.5 ft), width of 2.44 m (8 ft), and height of 1.74 m (5.7 ft). With a weight of around 3,800 kg (8,377 lbs), you know darn well that your ship needs to fall into the superyacht classification of vessels.
With an acrylic and steel pressure hull construction the Sub 3 can operate at maximum depth of 300 m (984 ft). Although this depth may not seem like much, some coral colonies will appear at an average depth of 35 m (114 ft). One benefit of this Sub 3 is its operating time, up to 12 friggin hours! When’s the last time you hung out underwater for 12 hours? That’s what I thought.
One thing that customers and even ecological organizations should enjoy is the fact that Sub 3 utilizes an electric propulsion system. I’m not sure how the whole recharging process unfurls, but if you manage to recharge this sucker using solar power, what more could you ask for.
While some folks may think that you need to be a millionaire or billionaire to own something like this, I’d like to challenge that notion by saying you could easily operate a luxury underwater adventure company with just a few of these on hand. Heck, with a brilliant business plan, investors shouldn’t be all that hard to find. Even U-Boat Worx advertises that some of the possible applications for the Sub 3 also include research and cinematography.
Just imagine what you summers would be like if you had access to something like this. Here’s a question for you all, how much would you pay to ride in something like this for four hours? I’d be willing to drop up to $100 an hour for the experience.
