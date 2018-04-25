Truckers Block Interstate to Prevent Jumper from Committing Suicide

When police and truckers work hand in hand, nothing can stand before them. Not even death, apparently, when it rears its ugly head in the mind of people with suicidal tendencies.
On Tuesday morning, a portion of Interstate 696 in Michigan was blocked at Coolidge in both directions in what appeared at first sight to be either a drag race in the making for truckers or some spontaneous protest.
It was neither. In fact, the thirteen truckers which blocked all lanes of the Interstate were responding to a plea for help coming from the Michigan State Police. The authorities were trying to prevent a man from committing suicide by jumping from an overpass onto the lanes below.
As negotiators were going about their business, police officials thought it is best to play it safe, so they called upon all truck drivers in the Oak Park area to lend a hand by positioning their rigs under the overpass.
Apparently, says Jason Brockdorff of the Huntington Woods Police Department according to Detroit News, this is a practice that has been used before, albeit not in such numbers. The goal of the entire parade of trucks in such scenarios is to shorten the fall of the jumpers should they decide to go for it.
As it happened, the quick response of the truckers was not after all needed. The man was convinced to give up on his plan, and the incident ended without injuries.
As for the truckers, the way in which they acted was praised by their colleagues.
“The photo makes us so proud and shows quick thinking,” Sean McNally, American Trucking Association spokesman was quoted as saying by the source.
“It also shows how our industry works with law enforcement to keep our highways safe and the quality of people we have driving.”
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) 24 aprilie 2018