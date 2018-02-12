Truck Explosion in China Sets Highway on Fire

A massive explosion set fire to a highway in China on Sunday, after a trucked filled with liquefied natural gas (LPG) overturned and then exploded. Several cars were caught in the blaze, but none of their occupants were hurt in the incident.

7 photos



The video shows how, apparently out of nowhere, a ball of fire envelops a car on the right side of the expressway. The vehicle is lifted up by the force of the explosion. Fire rapidly expands to the second lane of the road, forcing motorists to jump out of their cars. Part of the flames expands to the other side of the road as well.



Tens, perhaps hundreds of meters of the road seem to be ablaze following the explosion, filmed from an onboard camera by one of the drivers, as he was backing away from the scene. The heat set fire to the roadside trees as well, with smoke billowing above the highway.



According to officials, apart from two people, who apparently have been in the truck at the time of the incident, no one was seriously injured. Judging by the apocalyptic scenes, that is a miracle in itself. Chinese media says six other people have been treated for minor burns.



According to police, the truck was destroyed in the explosion. The fire that followed also claimed three other passenger cars that were unfortunate enough to be close to the deflagration.



The Beijing-Harbin Expressway is the usual route for trucks carrying different dangerous loads. The incident occurred days before the Chinese New Year, a time when usually China's roads become overcrowded.





According to ITV , the incident took place on the Beijing-Harbin Expressway in the Hebei Province. At one point and for some unclear reason, the truck overturned, sending gas fumes all around the area. The gas leaked from the truck got for some reason ignited, and fire engulfed the highway.The video shows how, apparently out of nowhere, a ball of fire envelops a car on the right side of the expressway. The vehicle is lifted up by the force of the explosion. Fire rapidly expands to the second lane of the road, forcing motorists to jump out of their cars. Part of the flames expands to the other side of the road as well.Tens, perhaps hundreds of meters of the road seem to be ablaze following the explosion, filmed from an onboard camera by one of the drivers, as he was backing away from the scene. The heat set fire to the roadside trees as well, with smoke billowing above the highway.According to officials, apart from two people, who apparently have been in the truck at the time of the incident, no one was seriously injured. Judging by the apocalyptic scenes, that is a miracle in itself. Chinese media says six other people have been treated for minor burns.According to police, the truck was destroyed in the explosion. The fire that followed also claimed three other passenger cars that were unfortunate enough to be close to the deflagration.The Beijing-Harbin Expressway is the usual route for trucks carrying different dangerous loads. The incident occurred days before the Chinese New Year, a time when usually China's roads become overcrowded.