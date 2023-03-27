Truck Driver Stops for Lunch in Random City, Wins Top Local Lottery Prize

They say luck is a dividend of sweat, so the more you sweat, the luckier you eventually get. This is supposed to work for everything in your life, as there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
A truck driver from Ohio is ready to prove exactly the opposite, as the man ended up winning the top prize at the Kentucky lottery after stopping for lunch.
The man’s route took him to Kentucky. He decided to stop at the Sparta Truck Stop to grab a bite and noticed a banner advertising the local lottery. The top prize was $50,000, but the man said he’d be lucky to win just 10 percent of that.
After having lunch, the truck driver got money out of the ATM and bought a ticket. He says he just had to do it because he was “feeling pretty good.” Sure enough, I’ve had the same feeling on so many days, but I’ve never won anything in my life. Not even on those days when I was sure I’d win the lottery.
Turns out the truck driver knew precisely what he was doing. He bought a scratch-off ticket and decided to aim for the sky. He picked the 500X version because, you know, you must be shooting for the stars when you feel good.
The first thing he saw after scratching off the first part was a $500 prize. Mission accomplished, he said, as that’s precisely what he was aiming for. The moment he started scratching off the rest of the ticket, he noticed another dollar sign. And another, and another, until he came across a $10,000 winning.
Eventually, the combined prize he got was $50,000.
The truck driver says he was already happy to get $500, so winning the top prize is already unbelievable. On the other hand, he didn’t get the full prize, as the taxes shaved off close to $15,000 from the winning. He received a check for $35,750. Another $500 reward will reportedly go to the local store that sold the lucky ticket.
In case you wonder why the taxes are so ridiculously high, that’s not unusual. In Kentucky, state and federal taxes account for no more, no less than 29 percent of the prize. In other words, if you win $1 million, you lose nearly $300,000 in taxes. Only 4 percent of this money is apparently going to the state though.
The Kentucky lottery also donates part of the money it makes from selling tickets to scholarships and grants. The rest of the budget is used for covering expenses and paying commissions to stores selling the tickets. Some 70 percent of the revenue coming from sales end up going to players across the state.
