Truck Carrying 10,000 Frozen Turkeys Catches Fire on the Highway, That’s One Large Dinner

More on this:

1 Dominator Yacht Naseem Catches Fire, Sinks Off the Coast of Italy

2 Not Cats, but U.S. Paratroopers Stuck in Trees Were Rescued by Firefighters

3 How Three Random Words Help Firefighters Figure Out Precisely Where Help Is Needed

4 Firefighters Cut Up 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Prototype for Training

5 Driver Gets $575 Fine for Tossing Cigarette Butt Out the Window