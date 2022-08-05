Truck Carrying 10,000 Frozen Turkeys Catches Fire on the Highway, That’s One Large Dinner

A truck that caught fire on Interstate 4 earlier this week probably left a lot of people hungry, as it was carrying no more, no less than 10,000 frozen turkeys.
It all happened close to the Sanford area, with the driver managing to pull onto the shoulder and stop the vehicle to safety. However, the incident still caused major traffic problems on two lanes of the interstate, with the Florida firefighters rushing to the scene to put out the fire.
As it turns out, they managed to arrive at the location of the incident in record time, but of course, it was too late for the frozen cargo.
The Seminole County Fire Department says the first responders had to extinguish the fire twice, as it sparked back up a few minutes after they believed it was gone.
The department confirmed on Twitter (post embedded below) that the 18-wheel tractor-trailer experienced a mechanical issue, as the brakes went out all of a sudden. It looks like the brakes got locked up, and this is how the vehicle caught on fire, but fortunately, the driver had enough time to stop on the shoulder of the interstate.
According to the local officials, no injuries were reported, but it’s not hard to imagine what happened to the load. Most likely, all 10,000 frozen turkeys were, well, defrosted, with an image tweeted by the Seminole County Fire Department providing us with a closer look at how the dinner of quite a lot of people ended up being wrecked in just a few minutes.
As for what caused the brake loss, this is something that authorities are yet to determine, though an investigation is still underway at the time of press. The driver hasn’t suffered any injuries either – not the same thing can be said about the frozen turkeys though.
As it turns out, they managed to arrive at the location of the incident in record time, but of course, it was too late for the frozen cargo.
The Seminole County Fire Department says the first responders had to extinguish the fire twice, as it sparked back up a few minutes after they believed it was gone.
The department confirmed on Twitter (post embedded below) that the 18-wheel tractor-trailer experienced a mechanical issue, as the brakes went out all of a sudden. It looks like the brakes got locked up, and this is how the vehicle caught on fire, but fortunately, the driver had enough time to stop on the shoulder of the interstate.
According to the local officials, no injuries were reported, but it’s not hard to imagine what happened to the load. Most likely, all 10,000 frozen turkeys were, well, defrosted, with an image tweeted by the Seminole County Fire Department providing us with a closer look at how the dinner of quite a lot of people ended up being wrecked in just a few minutes.
As for what caused the brake loss, this is something that authorities are yet to determine, though an investigation is still underway at the time of press. The driver hasn’t suffered any injuries either – not the same thing can be said about the frozen turkeys though.
I-4 vehicle accident & fire ???? MM 101 WB Sanford. 18-wheeler tractor trailer caught fire carrying 10,000 frozen turkey. No injuries… SCFD units have fire under control. FHP on scene. Extended operation - two lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/EAL9i7xlLw— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022