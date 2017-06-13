autoevolution

Tron-Inspired Ford Mustang Loves Green, It Is a One-Off Custom

 
13 Jun 2017
by
The best part about tuning, and the current level reached by the industry, is that almost anyone can customize his or her car to a significant degree.
It does not matter if you drive a brand new supercar, or if your vehicle is old enough to be considered retro. There’s a tuning kit for almost anything, and if you cannot find something off-the-shelf, there’s always the possibility of going for custom work. Evidently, the costs will rise, but your car will be unique.

A man from Phoenix, Arizona, felt that his 2015 Ford Mustang was a like a canvas, but found off-the-shelf parts and add-ons too widespread to use as the sole paint.

His name is Josh Rivers, and he is an innocent victim of a random shooting, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

While some people would have given up cars to focus on attempting to recover from spinal cord injury, Josh decided he can do both, and started customizing his prized possession.

Before the tuning work, he fitted the Mustang with hand controls, which allow him to brake and accelerate without using his feet, providing him with freedom on the open road and the confidence of not relying on anyone to go wherever he wants.

Josh’s car was presented by Apex Customs, who picked up the remaining part of the project after he had decided he wanted more than a sound system, green key fobs, and small paint accents.

The Mustang that is affectionately named “The Green Machine” was fitted with a set of 20-inch black-and-copper wheels that were painted green. The Rosso Insignia rims were equipped with Nitto tires, and they sit in front of black powder-coated brake calipers.

The body has a full vinyl wrap to enable a look that puts Josh’ favorite color on his car. The front received green elements for the DRLs, fog lights, and even for the headlights, as well as LED accents behind the grille.

If you liked the project and its result, you could follow Josh’s car on Instagram under the handle “@thegreenmachine.”

 

Got hit by @project_spyder with the #firstpicturechallenge M First pic I took of my car at each stage #transformation #mustang #ford #green #halos #oraclelights #troncar #carwrap #2015mustang #littlemonster #instagay #mustangs #rossowheels #nittotires #muscle #tron #mustanglovers #3mwraps #s550 #s550only #supremestangs #phoenix #arizona #worldwidestangs #theponyaddicts #bamustang

A post shared by The Green Machine (@the_green_machine_88) on Oct 21, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT

