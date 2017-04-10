Triumph’s New Bonneville Bobber Sets Sales Record In The U.S.

Triumph Motorcycles America recently announced an all-time retail sales record for 2016, and now, the company is proud to say that the Bonneville Bobber is the most successful new model launched in its history, scoring more customer deliveries in the first 30 days than any previous motorcycle.





“This is a great start to what is sure to be another retail record year for Triumph dealers in North America,” said Matt Sheahan, COO of Triumph Motorcycles America. “It’s been great giving fans a first look at these motorcycles during the Bonneville Bobber Brutal Beauty Tour and we’re excited to see that customers are as enthusiastic of our new motorcycles as we are. I’m one of a few Triumph employees that already bought a Bobber and I can’t wait to get home and ride it!”



The successful



It might look old and simple, but the Triumph Bobber actually actually has some modern features up on its sleeve. For example, that rear end might be looking like a hardtail, but if you look closely, you’ll see it has a central, underseat adjustable shock suspension.



And speaking of the sea, this can be put in two positions for different riding styles. The bike also comes with ABS , ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, Torque Assist Clutch, and even two riding modes (Road and Rain).



