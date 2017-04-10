autoevolution

Triumph’s New Bonneville Bobber Sets Sales Record In The U.S.

 
10 Apr 2017, 13:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Triumph Motorcycles America recently announced an all-time retail sales record for 2016, and now, the company is proud to say that the Bonneville Bobber is the most successful new model launched in its history, scoring more customer deliveries in the first 30 days than any previous motorcycle.
This year, Triumph added five new models to the famous Bonneville family, including the T100, T100 Black, Street Scrambler, Street Cup, and the Bobber. Thanks to the success of the entire model lineup, and the Bobber’s especially, the company closed the first quarter with a 15 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2016.

“This is a great start to what is sure to be another retail record year for Triumph dealers in North America,” said Matt Sheahan, COO of Triumph Motorcycles America. “It’s been great giving fans a first look at these motorcycles during the Bonneville Bobber Brutal Beauty Tour and we’re excited to see that customers are as enthusiastic of our new motorcycles as we are. I’m one of a few Triumph employees that already bought a Bobber and I can’t wait to get home and ride it!”

The successful 2017 Triumph Bobber follows the “less is more” classic recipe, coming with an oldschool-looking triangular frame, wire wheels, a peanut gas tank and a solo seat as standard.

It might look old and simple, but the Triumph Bobber actually actually has some modern features up on its sleeve. For example, that rear end might be looking like a hardtail, but if you look closely, you’ll see it has a central, underseat adjustable shock suspension.

And speaking of the sea, this can be put in two positions for different riding styles. The bike also comes with ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, Torque Assist Clutch, and even two riding modes (Road and Rain).

Driving the Bobber is the T120 parallel twin engine which has been tuned to deliver more torque and low-end power to better suit the bike’s style.
triumph bobber triumph motorcycles neo-retro record
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62