Triumph V8: Two Dolomite Four-Pots Unceremoniously Fused Together, the World's Saddest V8

The Stag may not have started as a strictly British Leyland project. But by the time BL got their hands on it, it'd turned into an underpowered, sluggish, unreliable shell of whatever it was meant to be. One with an absolute dog of a V8 to boot. Today, let's tell the story of perhaps the worst V8 engine ever to trundle out of a British factory. It's all the sadder considering what engines they had to choose from.
In the mid to late 1960s, the British automotive sector was positively teeming with life. With independent manufacturers stationed at every corner of the British Isles, their industry was just as thriving as anything from Germany, France, Italy, or the United States. Among that seemingly endless list of automakers was a spirited little group out of Coventry in the West Midlands called Triumph Motor Company.
As far as future trajectories were concerned, Triumphs was one of the most promising in the entire British automotive sector. With an iconic line of sports cars in the TR series, and sizeable cult followings for their Herald, Spitfire drop-top, and the Dolomite Sprint, it was a resume the envy of any English automaker that wasn't Jaguar, Bently, or Aston Martin.
It was during the mid to late 1960s that the idea for a drop-top, rear-drive four-seater convertible GT car that would eventually become the Stag had its genesis. Though originally slated to be just a variant of the hum-drum Triumph 2000 sedan, the finished Stag had no outward body panels or aesthetics in common with its family grocery-getter cousin.
It's tough to say just where along the line Triumph decided not to use the Rover V8 in the Stag. The car was originally intended to use the same 2.5-liter straight-six from the 2000 Sedan. Some claim it was just a classic case of infighting between British Leyland brands that ultimately saw the company slowly and painfully collapse in on itself. Others claim higher-ups within Triumph were keen to fit the car with an engine of their own design, regardless of whether it was any good.
What's for certain was the decision to take two Dolomite Sprint slant-four cylinder engines and merge the blocks to form a V8 was the wrong one on multiple levels. Even Leyland engineer and designer of the Range Rover Charles Spencer King, in all his brilliant wisdom, struggled to make the novel engine reliable. With cylinder heads made from aluminum and a block made of iron, the engine was one of the first to use such a configuration.
Safe to say, Triumph didn't get it right the first time. Chronic issues with engine cooling meant that when the engine block and crankcase reached a temperature the aluminum cylinder heads couldn't withstand, they'd warp as though they were made from clay. Early in development, a unique Bosch fuel injection system was ditched in favor of carburetors. Simply because Triumph engineers couldn't get it to work properly.
It's an altogether bigger tragedy, considering in all manners other than the engine, the Stag was a pretty solid little Grand Tourer. Jeremy Clarkson even called it "almost certainly the best car British Leyland ever made." But then again, that's not setting a very high bar. By 1984, the Triumph moniker was retired from production seven years after the end of the line for their Stag GT car. By 1994, the IP was sold to BMW.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month here on autoevolution.
In the mid to late 1960s, the British automotive sector was positively teeming with life. With independent manufacturers stationed at every corner of the British Isles, their industry was just as thriving as anything from Germany, France, Italy, or the United States. Among that seemingly endless list of automakers was a spirited little group out of Coventry in the West Midlands called Triumph Motor Company.
As far as future trajectories were concerned, Triumphs was one of the most promising in the entire British automotive sector. With an iconic line of sports cars in the TR series, and sizeable cult followings for their Herald, Spitfire drop-top, and the Dolomite Sprint, it was a resume the envy of any English automaker that wasn't Jaguar, Bently, or Aston Martin.
It was during the mid to late 1960s that the idea for a drop-top, rear-drive four-seater convertible GT car that would eventually become the Stag had its genesis. Though originally slated to be just a variant of the hum-drum Triumph 2000 sedan, the finished Stag had no outward body panels or aesthetics in common with its family grocery-getter cousin.
It's tough to say just where along the line Triumph decided not to use the Rover V8 in the Stag. The car was originally intended to use the same 2.5-liter straight-six from the 2000 Sedan. Some claim it was just a classic case of infighting between British Leyland brands that ultimately saw the company slowly and painfully collapse in on itself. Others claim higher-ups within Triumph were keen to fit the car with an engine of their own design, regardless of whether it was any good.
What's for certain was the decision to take two Dolomite Sprint slant-four cylinder engines and merge the blocks to form a V8 was the wrong one on multiple levels. Even Leyland engineer and designer of the Range Rover Charles Spencer King, in all his brilliant wisdom, struggled to make the novel engine reliable. With cylinder heads made from aluminum and a block made of iron, the engine was one of the first to use such a configuration.
Safe to say, Triumph didn't get it right the first time. Chronic issues with engine cooling meant that when the engine block and crankcase reached a temperature the aluminum cylinder heads couldn't withstand, they'd warp as though they were made from clay. Early in development, a unique Bosch fuel injection system was ditched in favor of carburetors. Simply because Triumph engineers couldn't get it to work properly.
It's an altogether bigger tragedy, considering in all manners other than the engine, the Stag was a pretty solid little Grand Tourer. Jeremy Clarkson even called it "almost certainly the best car British Leyland ever made." But then again, that's not setting a very high bar. By 1984, the Triumph moniker was retired from production seven years after the end of the line for their Stag GT car. By 1994, the IP was sold to BMW.
Check back soon for more from V8 Month here on autoevolution.