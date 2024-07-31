Triumph Thruxton Eternum Is One of the Most Stylish Custom Street Trackers Out There

It’s been a while since we’ve last featured a project from the Triumph customization gurus at Tamarit Motorcycles. The guys have recently been busy with their limited-production series, which means they haven’t had as much time to work on fully-fledged customs as before. However, Tamarit wasn’t about to push the business model that brought them so much success out the back door altogether.
A fresh face has finally showed up in their build archive a few days ago, and we were absolutely delighted to see it. Enter the Eternum, an elegant Triumph Thruxton 900 dipped in delicious street tracker charm from head to toe. Having worked on countless Thruxtons over the years, the Tamarit squad has gotten the customization formula down to an art form.
Many of the parts they used here have appeared on some of their previous creations and can be purchased individually from the firm’s aftermarket catalog. Still, the Eternum begs to differ, with a unique personality that clearly distinguishes it from any of the shop’s other builds. There are, as always, plenty of things for us to talk about here, because the project’s authors left no stone unturned. Let’s dive in without further ado, shall we?
Of course, the first step involved taking the bike apart and ditching all the components that would no longer be needed. Among them were all the factory bodywork components aside from the fuel tank, as well as the wheels, rear suspension, and exhaust. Even the gas tank itself is no longer stock, with Tamarit badges added to the sides and a plain filler cap fitted up top.
An all-new subframe is located further back, supporting a curvy seat base topped with high-density padding and black leather upholstery. The seat pan’s underside carries twin LED taillights, along with more juicy add-ons lower down. A rectangular badge depicting the project’s name and number sits in the center, flanked by a pair of aftermarket LED turn signals that are barely visible unless they’re turned on.
Rounding out the bodywork at the back are tracker-style number boards that conceal the motorcycle’s air filters. Although the front-end mods are relatively tame compared to those we’ve already covered, they still give the Scrambler 900 an all-new appearance. A third number plate can be spotted up top, hosting a built-in LED bar for illumination. There is also an auxiliary projector placed lower down.
A small handmade fender is present in that area, too, attached to the original fork lowers by way of bespoke mounting paraphernalia. The final piece of Eternum’s outfit is a drilled sump guard, which originates from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on bits. In order to keep the seat area as tidy as possible, the license plate will henceforth live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket.
On the powertrain side of things, Tamarit gave the parallel-twin mill a once-over to make sure it will perform optimally for a long time to come. Premium aftermarket pod filters are now part of the air intake, but the real stand-out feature here is the exhaust. It’s a high-mounted setup coated in ceramic, with the headers running on both sides before terminating right beneath the saddle.
Perforated heat shields also make an appearance, so as to prevent things from getting too toasty near the rider’s legs. To really go the extra mile, Tamarit converted the final drive from chain to belt. All the mods we’re mentioned above are top-notch, for sure, but the Eternum would be nowhere near as intriguing without the abundance of brass plating found in various places.
The wheels, number boards, and exhaust heat shields are all covered in brass, as are many other smaller components throughout this build. It only made sense to let the shiny plating do the talking, so black is the color chosen to act as the base. All things considered, the Eternum makes it crystal clear why we’re in love with Tamarit’s work, as if the dozens of projects we’ve featured before haven’t done that already.
Many of the parts they used here have appeared on some of their previous creations and can be purchased individually from the firm’s aftermarket catalog. Still, the Eternum begs to differ, with a unique personality that clearly distinguishes it from any of the shop’s other builds. There are, as always, plenty of things for us to talk about here, because the project’s authors left no stone unturned. Let’s dive in without further ado, shall we?
Of course, the first step involved taking the bike apart and ditching all the components that would no longer be needed. Among them were all the factory bodywork components aside from the fuel tank, as well as the wheels, rear suspension, and exhaust. Even the gas tank itself is no longer stock, with Tamarit badges added to the sides and a plain filler cap fitted up top.
An all-new subframe is located further back, supporting a curvy seat base topped with high-density padding and black leather upholstery. The seat pan’s underside carries twin LED taillights, along with more juicy add-ons lower down. A rectangular badge depicting the project’s name and number sits in the center, flanked by a pair of aftermarket LED turn signals that are barely visible unless they’re turned on.
The heavy lifting took place down low, though, because Tamarit went so far as to convert the rear suspension to a monoshock arrangement. New mounting points were created to make the whole thing work, and the stock swingarm got replaced with a custom-made alternative. We’ve seen the lads perform this conversion before, so it’s not much of a surprise that they knocked it out of the park once again.
Rounding out the bodywork at the back are tracker-style number boards that conceal the motorcycle’s air filters. Although the front-end mods are relatively tame compared to those we’ve already covered, they still give the Scrambler 900 an all-new appearance. A third number plate can be spotted up top, hosting a built-in LED bar for illumination. There is also an auxiliary projector placed lower down.
A small handmade fender is present in that area, too, attached to the original fork lowers by way of bespoke mounting paraphernalia. The final piece of Eternum’s outfit is a drilled sump guard, which originates from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on bits. In order to keep the seat area as tidy as possible, the license plate will henceforth live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket.
Unsprung territory is occupied by aftermarket rims enveloped in chunky dual-purpose rubber, along with new wave-style brake discs fore and aft. Up in the cockpit area, we come across a replacement handlebar kitted with snazzy rubber grips and adjustable control levers, as well as bar-end turn signals and mirrors. Compact switches and a digital dial from Motogadget were also thrown into the mix, and the ergonomics are finished off with billet aluminum foot pegs.
On the powertrain side of things, Tamarit gave the parallel-twin mill a once-over to make sure it will perform optimally for a long time to come. Premium aftermarket pod filters are now part of the air intake, but the real stand-out feature here is the exhaust. It’s a high-mounted setup coated in ceramic, with the headers running on both sides before terminating right beneath the saddle.
Perforated heat shields also make an appearance, so as to prevent things from getting too toasty near the rider’s legs. To really go the extra mile, Tamarit converted the final drive from chain to belt. All the mods we’re mentioned above are top-notch, for sure, but the Eternum would be nowhere near as intriguing without the abundance of brass plating found in various places.
The wheels, number boards, and exhaust heat shields are all covered in brass, as are many other smaller components throughout this build. It only made sense to let the shiny plating do the talking, so black is the color chosen to act as the base. All things considered, the Eternum makes it crystal clear why we’re in love with Tamarit’s work, as if the dozens of projects we’ve featured before haven’t done that already.