Triumph Thruxton Eternum Is One of the Most Stylish Custom Street Trackers Out There

It’s been a while since we’ve last featured a project from the Triumph customization gurus at Tamarit Motorcycles. The guys have recently been busy with their limited-production series, which means they haven’t had as much time to work on fully-fledged customs as before. However, Tamarit wasn’t about to push the business model that brought them so much success out the back door altogether.