Triumph Takes the Racing World by Storm With All-New Motocross and Enduro Range

Good news both for Triumph motorcycles fans and motcross enthusiasts: the reputable brand officially announced that it will soon be launching a new range dedicated to e motocross and enduro. And that’s not all, because Triumph is also going for the win – together with the new range, it will make its first steps in the racing world.
Things have been relatively quiet in the motorcycle industry lately, with no groundbreaking changes to keep us on our toes. But there’s something brewing. Triumph, known as the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the UK, is getting ready to unveil a comprehensive range of motocross and enduro motorcycles. This will also mark the beginning of the Triumph factory race program, with the manufacturer set to reach the highest levels in championship races, in both series.
This is a massive change for the British brand that was established in 1983 and has been known ever since for premium models. Unlike other famous brands, Triumph did not dabble in the racing world, until now. And, if this wasn’t enough of a surprise, the company also revealed the fact that 2 famous racing champions joined the project as “active partners”, offering their expertise throughout the testing process and in preparation for racing.
With an extensive career in motocross and multiple titles under his belt, Ricky Carmichael would be the right person to add his know-how into the mix. Expressing his admiration for the brand, Carmichael also made a great point in stating that this new range is a win for the entire off-road industry, and that a new brand coming to the motocross world can only make things even more exciting.
On the other hand, five-times enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes has added his experience with this particular world to the new Triumph range, stating that he considers this to be “one of the world’s greatest motorcycle brands”.
No images of the new motorcycles, or further details about their specifications have been released yet. According to Triumph, we’ll have to wait a few more months until the official reveal of the bikes and of the racing program.
