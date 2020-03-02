Triumph Should Rename the Rocket 3 R to Rocket 2.73 R

Or so Triumph says. Thanks to a new 2,500 cc engine with a torque of 221 Nm (163 lb-ft) at 4,000 RPM, the Rocket 3 has set a new 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) record in 2.73 seconds at the Cartagena track in Spain.“Triumph has once again demonstrated truly outstanding capability. With the new Triumph acceleration record achieved by the Rocket 3 R, we again enter uncharted territory because never before has a Triumph motorcycle reached such an incredible acceleration. Our goal was to showcase the exceptional performance of the Rocket’s unique, all-new 2,500cc triple powerplant. We have now achieved this, making the entire team incredibly proud. With the Rocket 3 line-up, we have consistently shown that we can build the highest capacity production motorcycles, capable of offering incredible performance and capability in return.”, said Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles.The rider who managed to pull this record time was very impressed with the motorcycle. He said that the bike was well prepared for this achievement, and was confident that it will be capable of numerous other records. He really started to enjoy the Triumph Rocket 3 R after a few hours, and in the final scenes of the videos he seems to really enjoy putting down the knee on corners and even do some drifts and burnouts.In addition to the big engine, Triumph had an engineering team that focused on making a lighter race-spec version that weighs less than the commercial version. Also, Avon's collaboration with Triumph provided them with the stickies tires they can make, in order for the bike to have the necessary grip level.I can say that the 2.73 seconds 0-60 mph time is impressive indeed, but have in mind that this was a particular model made specifically for this record, so the versions available for the public will probably not be as fast as this one.