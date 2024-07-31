Triumph Black Dragon Is a Modded Thruxton to Leave You Completely Awestruck

Each and every machine built by Tamarit Motorcycles is fantastic in one way or another, but there are some that stand head and shoulders above the rest. They dial the custom sorcery all the way up to eleven, with extensive modifications covering just about every area you can think of. Such projects are the most memorable we’ve seen from this Spanish firm, and there’s absolutely no shortage of them in their build archive.
What you’re seeing here is the latest project unveiled by Tamarit and the 160th fully-fledged custom build they’d tackled since 2015. It calls itself the Black Dragon, characterized by a mixture of bobber and cafe racer styling cues that come together beautifully. The whole customization procedure started with a carbureted Thruxton 900 from Triumph’s lineup, which would retain only a few of the most essential factory bits.
The OEM forks, fuel tank, and main portion of the frame have all been kept, along with the donor’s parallel-twin engine. Even these parts have undergone some serious mods, though, so there’s virtually nothing on this bike that’s been left untouched. Once the initial teardown had been performed and the Triumph was put on their workbench, the Tamarit crew wasted no time digging in.
In terms of structural changes, the bulk of the work took place at the back. With the specimen’s original subframe, swingarm, and suspension all taken out of the equation, Tamarit decided to adapt its anatomy for a monoshock arrangement. They fashioned a new custom swingarm in-house, while also creating the upper mounting point which would hold the shock absorber that was to come.
An adjustable aftermarket monoshock links the two together, but then there is that bespoke subframe seamlessly welded to the main chassis. It features the same drilled pattern as the swingarm, with a curvy metal seat base placed up top. The saddle itself is a gorgeous brown leather unit fabricated from scratch, while the seat pan’s underside comes with dual-function LEDs installed near the back.
Moving northward, we come across an off-the-shelf Hummer sump guard from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. As for the fuel tank, it now wears a plain CNC-machined filler cap, Tamarit badges, and a ravishing color scheme which we’ll get to later. The bodywork’s stand-out feature is placed at the front, though, in the form of a rad cafe racer fairing with aggressive looks.
In encircles a top-grade LED headlight, whose adaptive gyroscopic capabilities will shine the beam where it’s most needed as you tilt left or right. Bringing the updated attire full circle is a new front fender, installed on tailor-made mounting hardware right above a laced aftermarket hoop. Both wheels are enveloped in vintage-looking rubber, and there are fresh wave-style brake rotors replacing the stock units fore and aft.
All the electronics were hooked up to a youthful wiring harness, which runs through the acclaimed Bluetooth-enabled controller developed by Motogadget. On the powertrain side of things, Tamarit performed an invigorating overhaul of the bike’s twin-cylinder engine, while integrating its cooling system into the frame’s down tubes for an ultra-clean look. Of course, some snazzy intake and exhaust mods were thrown into the mix, as well.
Air will henceforth make its way in through higher-spec carburetors capped off with bespoke velocity stacks. On the other hand, the new exhaust system is an absolute masterpiece in and of itself, with the headers snaking their way around the right engine cover before terminating in downward-pointing tips. The build was nearing completion once the engine work was done, so Tamarit’s experts took it across the finish line with a superb colorway.
Gloss-black was chosen as the base color for the bodywork, and it’s accompanied by some chrome and gold leaf pinstriping on the gas tank. The chrome plating continues on the frame, swingarm, and many other bits found throughout the Black Dragon. By contrast, items like the tank badges, velocity stacks, and valve covers were all brass-plated, creating ample contrast while also adding some visual bling.
The OEM forks, fuel tank, and main portion of the frame have all been kept, along with the donor’s parallel-twin engine. Even these parts have undergone some serious mods, though, so there’s virtually nothing on this bike that’s been left untouched. Once the initial teardown had been performed and the Triumph was put on their workbench, the Tamarit crew wasted no time digging in.
In terms of structural changes, the bulk of the work took place at the back. With the specimen’s original subframe, swingarm, and suspension all taken out of the equation, Tamarit decided to adapt its anatomy for a monoshock arrangement. They fashioned a new custom swingarm in-house, while also creating the upper mounting point which would hold the shock absorber that was to come.
An adjustable aftermarket monoshock links the two together, but then there is that bespoke subframe seamlessly welded to the main chassis. It features the same drilled pattern as the swingarm, with a curvy metal seat base placed up top. The saddle itself is a gorgeous brown leather unit fabricated from scratch, while the seat pan’s underside comes with dual-function LEDs installed near the back.
Oh, and we’re not yet done talking about the Black Dragon’s rear end, because there’s more custom goodness for us to admire down low. The factory hoop in that area was replaced with a solid lenticular wheel, and you will also see a swingarm-mounted fender fitted nearby. Billet aluminum foot pegs with drilled heel guards are located close to the swingarm pivot, along with a handmade electronics box lower down.
Moving northward, we come across an off-the-shelf Hummer sump guard from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. As for the fuel tank, it now wears a plain CNC-machined filler cap, Tamarit badges, and a ravishing color scheme which we’ll get to later. The bodywork’s stand-out feature is placed at the front, though, in the form of a rad cafe racer fairing with aggressive looks.
In encircles a top-grade LED headlight, whose adaptive gyroscopic capabilities will shine the beam where it’s most needed as you tilt left or right. Bringing the updated attire full circle is a new front fender, installed on tailor-made mounting hardware right above a laced aftermarket hoop. Both wheels are enveloped in vintage-looking rubber, and there are fresh wave-style brake rotors replacing the stock units fore and aft.
Even though the Thruxton’s standard fork are still in play, they’ve been rebuilt inside out and fitted with external springs for visual effect. A bespoke upper triple clamp holds the forks where they belong, carrying an integrated Motogadget Motoscope Mini dial and LED warning lights. The top clamp is flanked by new clip-on handlebars kitted with bar-end turn signals and mirrors, as well as discreet billet switches from Motogadget.
All the electronics were hooked up to a youthful wiring harness, which runs through the acclaimed Bluetooth-enabled controller developed by Motogadget. On the powertrain side of things, Tamarit performed an invigorating overhaul of the bike’s twin-cylinder engine, while integrating its cooling system into the frame’s down tubes for an ultra-clean look. Of course, some snazzy intake and exhaust mods were thrown into the mix, as well.
Air will henceforth make its way in through higher-spec carburetors capped off with bespoke velocity stacks. On the other hand, the new exhaust system is an absolute masterpiece in and of itself, with the headers snaking their way around the right engine cover before terminating in downward-pointing tips. The build was nearing completion once the engine work was done, so Tamarit’s experts took it across the finish line with a superb colorway.
Gloss-black was chosen as the base color for the bodywork, and it’s accompanied by some chrome and gold leaf pinstriping on the gas tank. The chrome plating continues on the frame, swingarm, and many other bits found throughout the Black Dragon. By contrast, items like the tank badges, velocity stacks, and valve covers were all brass-plated, creating ample contrast while also adding some visual bling.