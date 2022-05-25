Triggered Security Guard Faces Entitled Lamborghini Owner in Weird Karen-Like Incident

Heavy words were thrown, and middle fingers were shown during a cocky verbal confrontation between a security guard and a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera owner in Beverly Hills earlier this week.
Who’s right, and who’s wrong? Well, both of them actually, and the young lady riding shotgun for trying to put the security guard in his place, who was trying to do his job. The man asked the supercar owner to leave the premises of a private parking lot, where he came for an unauthorized photoshoot.
Unfortunately, the person filming, the same one who supposedly has his name written in the papers of the said Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, didn’t capture the whole incident on camera. In fact, he only started recording when the guard got violent, threatening both him and his ride, and screaming at the top of his lungs that he doesn’t understand private property.
The video then fades out and in again just as the driver was leaving the parking lot, waiting for the same guard to lift the barrier. This is where the young woman riding shotgun intervened, further pissing off the employee. Just as the road ahead got clear, the Lambo owner started revving the naturally aspirated V10 engine as he drove away, trying to make a final statement, and repeating that all he needed was 10 more minutes to take some photos.
In plain vlogging fashion, the incident was added towards the middle of the video uploaded just a few hours ago. Thus, if you want to jump in the middle of it, with some background information provided by the angry Lambo driver, then you should start at the 5:30 mark. The clip ends almost two minutes later with more flipping off, and exotic engine noises. So, who’s fault was it in your opinion? Hit the play button, and then work that keyboard in the comments area down below.
Unfortunately, the person filming, the same one who supposedly has his name written in the papers of the said Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, didn’t capture the whole incident on camera. In fact, he only started recording when the guard got violent, threatening both him and his ride, and screaming at the top of his lungs that he doesn’t understand private property.
The video then fades out and in again just as the driver was leaving the parking lot, waiting for the same guard to lift the barrier. This is where the young woman riding shotgun intervened, further pissing off the employee. Just as the road ahead got clear, the Lambo owner started revving the naturally aspirated V10 engine as he drove away, trying to make a final statement, and repeating that all he needed was 10 more minutes to take some photos.
In plain vlogging fashion, the incident was added towards the middle of the video uploaded just a few hours ago. Thus, if you want to jump in the middle of it, with some background information provided by the angry Lambo driver, then you should start at the 5:30 mark. The clip ends almost two minutes later with more flipping off, and exotic engine noises. So, who’s fault was it in your opinion? Hit the play button, and then work that keyboard in the comments area down below.